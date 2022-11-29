topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
RED-DHOTI CLAD RAHUL GANDHI

Red-Dhoti clad Rahul Gandhi offers prayers at Mahakal temple in Madhya Pradesh

Clad in a red dhoti, Gandhi performed all the rituals under the guidance of temple priests. He was offered a stole by the priests of the temple.

Last Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 06:15 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Red-Dhoti clad Rahul Gandhi offers prayers at Mahakal temple in Madhya Pradesh

Ujjain, Nov 29 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday performed puja with rituals at the famous Mahakal temple of Lord Shiva in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh after the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by him entered the holy city.

Clad in a red dhoti, Gandhi performed all the rituals under the guidance of temple priests. He was offered a stole by the priests of the temple.

After performing the rituals, Gandhi prostrated in front of the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. He also sat for a while beside the idol of Nandi (the holy bull considered the vehicle of Lord Shiva) on the temple premises.

This is the second visit by Gandhi to a jyotirlinga temple dedicated to Lord Shiva in Madhya Pradesh after his cross-country Yatra entered the Central state on November 23. Gandhi, his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her family members on Friday performed 'Ma Narmada' aarti at the famous Omkareshwar temple in Khandwa district.

Gandhi later prayed at the famous Shiva temple, one of the 12 'jyotirlings' in the country.

(The above article is sourced from news agency PTI. Zeenews.com has made no editorial changes to the article. News agency PTI is solely responsible for the contents of the article)

Live Tv

Red-Dhoti clad Rahul GandhiMahakal temple in UjjainBharat Jodo YatraCongress

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Ahmedabad to host Olympics?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Magic show' on Railway Ticket Counter
DNA Video
DNA: When 2 NSG commandos were martyred in 2008 Mumbai terror attack
DNA Video
DNA: Woman, son held for killing husband
DNA Video
DNA: Japan team cleans up dressing room at FIFA World Cup
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Mass uprising' in in China against Xi Jinping
DNA Video
DNA: 'Violent match' between Belgium and Morocco
DNA Video
DNA: Delhi Police van carrying Shraddha murder accused Aftab Poonawala attacked
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 26, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Investigative report' of cyber attack on AIIMS