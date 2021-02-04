Red Fort vandalism on January 26 evoked similar sentiments in India as Capitol Hill incident: MEA responds to US reaction on farmers' protests

Hours after the US made comments on the ongoing farmers' protests near the border areas of Delhi, India on Thursday responded to it. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that India and US are both vibrant democracies with shared values, adding that incidents of violence and vandalism at the historic Red Fort on January 26 have evoked similar sentiments and reactions in India as did the Capitol Hill incident on January 6.

MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that the matter is being addressed as per local laws. He said, "US State Dept has acknowledged steps been taken by India towards agricultural reforms. Any protest must be seen in the context of India's democratic ethos as well as polity and the ongoing efforts of government and concerned farmer groups to resolve the impasse."

"We have taken note of the comments of the US State Department. It is important to take such comments in the context in which they are made and in their entirety," said Srivastava. He added, "The temporary measures with regards to internet access in certain parts of the Delhi-NCR region were therefore understandably undertaken to prevent further violence."

"India desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan in an environment free of terror, hostility and violence. The onus is on Pakistan to create such an environment," said Srivastava on Pakistan Army Chief's remarks of 'peaceful co-existence'.

In its first reaction to the ongoing farmers' agitation, the new US administration on Thursday said it encourages that any differences between the parties be resolved through dialogue even as it backed steps that can improve the efficiency of India's markets and attract greater investment. The US also said peaceful protests and unhindered access to the internet are "hallmark" of a "thriving democracy".

The remarks were made by the State Department in Washington and the US embassy in Delhi in response to questions on the over two-month-long protests by farmers at the national capital's borders. "We recognise that peaceful protests are a hallmark of any thriving democracy, and note that the Indian Supreme Court has stated the same. We encourage that any differences between the parties be resolved through dialogue," a spokesperson of the US embassy said. The talks between the farmer unions and the Centre have remained deadlocked.

An identical response was given by a State Department spokesperson in Washington. "In general, the United States welcomes steps that would improve the efficiency of India's markets and attract greater private sector investment," the state department official said, indicating that the new Biden administration is supportive of the Indian government's move to reform the agricultural sector.

On the issue of restrictions on internet services at the protest sites, the US embassy spokesperson said: "We recognise that unhindered access to information, including the internet, is fundamental to the freedom of expression and a hallmark of a thriving democracy."

The responses by the new US administration came close on the heels of tweets by American pop singer Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg extending their support to the farmers agitating against the three contentious agri laws that put the raging protests in global spotlight.

Besides Rihanna and Thunberg, several other prominent personalities including Meena Harris, an American lawyer and niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris, actress Amanda Cerni, singers Jay Sean, Dr Zeus and former adult star Mia Khalifa too voiced their support to the protesting farmers.