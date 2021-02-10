Red Fort violence: Deep Sidhu questioned for over 7 hours; Khalistan, foreign funding angle probed

New Delhi: Punjabi actor and singer Deep Sidhu, accused in the Red Fort violence on Republic Day, was investigated for more than seven hours on Wednesday (February 10) by the Intelligence Bureau (IB) officials.

Actor-turned-activist Sidhu is being probed on various angles, including foreign funding, Khalistan and for his alleged role in the Red Fort violence. IB officials had reached the Chanakyapuri Crime Branch at 11 am today.

On Tuesday, Deep Sidhu was sent to 7-day police custody by a Delhi court. He was arrested by the Special Cell earlier in Karnal, Haryana, as per reports. The arrest was made by a team of Delhi Police's Special Cell, informed Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell).

Delhi Police had announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to the arrest of Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu, Jugraj Singh, Gurjot Singh and Gurjant Singh.

A cash reward of Rs 50,000 each for the arrest of Jajbir Singh, Buta Singh, Sukhdev Singh and Iqbal Singh for their alleged involvement in the Republic Day violence was also announced.

On his end, Deep Sidhu has denied all allegations of inciting the farmers during the tractor march on January 26.

As per Delhi Police sources, Deep Sidhu uploaded his videos on Facebook with the aid of a woman friend who stays in California.

"Deep Sidhu was in contact with a woman friend and actor who lives in California. He used to make videos and send them to her, and she used to upload them on his Facebook account," the sources said on Tuesday.

"By doing so, he was trying to divert the attention of agencies investigating the tractor rally violence," the sources added.

Thousands of farmers broke barriers, clashed with the police and entered the Red Fort on the Republic Day during the tractors rally. Some of them had also hoisted a religious flag on an empty mast at the Red Fort.

