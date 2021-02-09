Revealed: How Deep Sidhu dodged Delhi Police with the help of his woman friend from California

New Delhi: Actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu, who has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the Red Fort violence on January 26 in the national capital, was in regular touch with a woman friend in California, who used to upload his videos on the social media platforms.

According to the Delhi Police sources, Sidhu used to share his videos to the woman in question, who in turn used to upload them on his Facebook account. The woman is also believed to be an actress.

"Deep Sidhu was in contact with a woman friend and actor who lives in California. He used to make videos and send them to her, and she used to upload them on his Facebook account," Delhi Police sources said on Tuesday.

"By doing so, he was trying to divert the attention of agencies investigating the tractor rally violence," the sources added. Deep Sidhu, an accused in the 26th January violence case was arrested from the Zirakpur area between Chandigarh and Ambala, by Delhi Police Special Cell.

The arrest was made by the SWR Range of the Special Cell. Delhi Police will hold a press briefing over the arrest of Sidhu at 12 noon today. The police had announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for information of Deep Sidhu, Jugraj Singh, Gurjot Singh and Gurjant Singh.

The names of Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu and gangster Lakka Sadana were included in the FIR registered in connection with the violence at Red Fort in Delhi on January 26, Delhi Police said earlier while adding that Sidhu was involved in the incident.

"On January 26 some people hoisted the flag at Red Fort. Some of them have been identified out of which Deep Sidhu is the prime accused," said Praveer Ranjan, Special Commissioner of Police (CP), Crime.

On Republic Day, protestors did not follow the prearranged route and broke barricades to enter Delhi, clashed with police and vandalised property in several parts of the national capital during the farmers` tractor rally.

They also entered the Red Fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts. Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws:

Farmers` Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

