हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
carbon emissions

Reduced 38 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually, India tells United Nations

In a written statement at UN Security Council (UNSC), India has highlighted in last decade "around 3 million hectares of forest and tree cover has been added".

Reduced 38 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually, India tells United Nations

New Delhi: India has told the United Nations as a "leading contributor to climate action", it has reduced 38 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually. India's statement was at the Open Debate on "Humanitarian Effects of Environmental Degradation and Peace security".

In a written statement at UN Security Council (UNSC), India has highlighted in last decade "around 3 million hectares of forest and tree cover has been added" which has "enhanced the combined forest and tree cover to 24.56 per cent of the total geographical area of the country".

It listed out that India aims to "restore 26 million hectares of degraded and deforested land and achieve land-degradation neutrality by 2030" and have set "additional targets of eliminating single-use plastic by 2022 and installing 450GW of renewable energy by 2030."

India also pointed out principles such as “Common But Differentiated Responsibilities” are sacrosanct when it comes to environmental protection and "steering away from these principles....attempting to discuss such issues by obfuscating those responsible for addressing them will only do a disservice to the real issue rather than make it more meaningful to address them".

Climate action has been part of the government and last few years saw it playing a proactive global role especially by proposing India led International solar alliance which has more than 120 countries as its members.

Tags:
carbon emissionsUnited Nations
Next
Story

Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigns from government in protest against farm bills
  • 51,18,253Confirmed
  • 83,198Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M21S

Deshhit Headlines: Top 10 news stories of the day