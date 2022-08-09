NewsIndia
REET 2022

REET 2022 answer key releasing SOON on reetbser2022.in, check DATE and TIME here

REET 2022 Answer Key is expected to be released on August 10 at the official website reetbser2022.in, scroll down to check timing and more.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 10:50 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

REET 2022 answer key releasing SOON on reetbser2022.in, check DATE and TIME here

REET 2022: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan, BSER  will soon release the REET 2022 answer key on its official website reetbser2022.in. As per the latest media reports, BSER is expected to release the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher, REET 2022 Answer Key tomorrow, August 10. Also according to the past trends, the provisional answer key is released within 10-15 days of the examination. Candidates must notice that the BSER has not issued official notice regarding the release date and time of the REET answer key and an official confirmation is awaited.

Here's how to download REET Answer Key

  • Visit the REET official website- reetbser2022.in
  • On the home page click on the "REET Answer Key 2022" link (the link will be activated once the answer key is out)
  • Entre your log-in ID and password and the REET Answer Key will appear on your screen
  • Download the pdf and check your responses of REET 2022 referring to the answer key

REET 2022 Cut off

REET 2022 Exam was conducted by BSER Ajmer on July 23 and July 24, 2022 for over 16 lakh candidates. BSER Ajmer will release the final cut off scores for REET 2022 at the time of the result declaration.REET 2022 question booklet has also been released at reetbser2022.in. REET Question Paper Direct Link 

Live Tv

REET 2022reet answer key 2022Reet results 2022REETRajasthanREET 2022 answer key releasing SOONreetbser2022.in

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When will there be a ban on 'Chinese Manjha'?
DNA Video
DNA: Why was there a delayed action from government on Shrikant Tyagi?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political tears over arrest of suspected ISIS helper caught from Batla House area
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 8, 2022
DNA Video
DNA : Jagdeep Dhankhar's victory was already decided
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Inflation was high in the UPA government or now?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 3 years since the abrogation of 370
DNA Video
DNA: How much has Jammu & Kashmir changed after scrapping of Article 370 and 35A
DNA Video
DNA: 'Event' with black dress code on inflation!
DNA Video
DNA: Congress's Designer Protest on Inflation!