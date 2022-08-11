REET 2022: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan, BSER will soon release the REET 2022 answer key on its official website reetbser2022.in. As per the latest media reports, BSER is expected to release the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher, REET 2022 Answer Key tomorrow, August 13. Also according to the past trends, the provisional answer key is released within 10-15 days of the examination. Candidates must notice that the BSER has not issued official notice regarding the release date and time of the REET answer key and an official confirmation is awaited.

Here's how to download REET Answer Key

Visit the REET official website- reetbser2022.in

On the home page click on the "REET Answer Key 2022" link (the link will be activated once the answer key is out)

Entre your log-in ID and password and the REET Answer Key will appear on your screen

Download the pdf and check your responses of REET 2022 referring to the answer key

REET 2022 Cut off

REET 2022 Exam was conducted by BSER Ajmer on July 23 and July 24, 2022 for over 16 lakh candidates. BSER Ajmer will release the final cut off scores for REET 2022 at the time of the result declaration.REET 2022 question booklet has also been released at reetbser2022.in. REET Question Paper Direct Link