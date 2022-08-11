NewsIndia
REET 2022

REET 2022 answer key releasing THIS WEEK on reetbser2022.in, check DATE and TIME here

REET 2022 Answer Key is expected to be released on August 13 at the official website reetbser2022.in, scroll down to check timing and more.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 08:49 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

REET 2022 answer key releasing THIS WEEK on reetbser2022.in, check DATE and TIME here

REET 2022: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan, BSER  will soon release the REET 2022 answer key on its official website reetbser2022.in. As per the latest media reports, BSER is expected to release the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher, REET 2022 Answer Key tomorrow, August 13. Also according to the past trends, the provisional answer key is released within 10-15 days of the examination. Candidates must notice that the BSER has not issued official notice regarding the release date and time of the REET answer key and an official confirmation is awaited.

Here's how to download REET Answer Key

  • Visit the REET official website- reetbser2022.in
  • On the home page click on the "REET Answer Key 2022" link (the link will be activated once the answer key is out)
  • Entre your log-in ID and password and the REET Answer Key will appear on your screen
  • Download the pdf and check your responses of REET 2022 referring to the answer key

REET 2022 Cut off

REET 2022 Exam was conducted by BSER Ajmer on July 23 and July 24, 2022 for over 16 lakh candidates. BSER Ajmer will release the final cut off scores for REET 2022 at the time of the result declaration.REET 2022 question booklet has also been released at reetbser2022.in. REET Question Paper Direct Link 

Live Tv

REET 2022reet answer key 2022Reet results 2022REETRajasthanREET 2022 answer key releasing SOONreetbser2022.in

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Lesson for those who do politics on Tricolor
DNA Video
DNA: Excessive workout can negatively impact our body
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi compares Congress party's black march with black magic
DNA Video
DNA: Will RJD be able to fulfill the promises made in 2020?
DNA Video
DNA: Nitish will have to compete with these leaders before PM Modi in 2024 elections
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Will Nitish Kumar compete with Modi in 2024 elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 10, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Freebie politics in India
DNA Video
DNA: What was the biggest reason for alliance collapse between JDU and BJP?
DNA Video
DNA: What is BJP's big strategy to end alliance with regional parties?