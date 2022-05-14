REET 2022 registration deadline extended till May 20, check steps to apply

New Delhi: Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022 registration date has been extended by Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) till May 20, 2022. Candidates who are yet to apply can do so through the official REET website on reetbser2022.in. Earlier, the deadline for submitting the application form was May 16. REET 2022 exam will be held on July 23 and 24, 2022. It is to be noted that the REET 2022 correction window will open on May 23 and stay live till May 25, 2022. REET 2022 exam timings for paper 1 (Level 2) are 10 am to 12.30 pm. Paper 2 (Level 1) will begin at 3 pm and end at 5.30 pm. Level 1 exam is conducted for Classes 1-5 teachers and level 2 for Classes 6-8 teachers.

The application fee for REET 2022 is Rs 550 for one paper and Rs 750 for the applicants interested in sitting for both papers 1 and 2.

REET 2022: How to apply

1. Visit the official BSER REET on reetbser2022.in.

2. On the homepage, click on REET 2022 link.

3. Register using credentails and submit.

4. Fill in the application form and upload the required documents.

5. Pay the application fees and submit the form.

6. Download and take a printout for future reference.