REET 2022 Result to be Declared SOON on reetbser2022.in, check latest updates here

REET Result 2022: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education(BSER) is expected to announce the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination For Teachers, REET 2022 results soon. Candidates must notice that the BSER has not released any notification regarding the release date and time for the REET 2022 results and an official confirmation is yet awaited.

Once released, candidates who appeared for the examination can download the REET Result 2022 by visiting the official website at reetbser2022.in.

Here's how to Download BSER REET Result 2022

Visit the official site of BSER REET at reetbser2022.in

On the homepage, click on the “REET Result 2022” link

Enter the login credentials like roll number, date of birth etc.

Submit and your REET Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Check REET Scorecard and download it.

Rajasthan Eligibility Examination For Teacher, REET is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates who wish to become teachers for Classes 1 to 8. This year, the BSER has conducted the written examination on July 23 and 24, 2022 across the state. The examination was held in two shifts.

The REET Answer Key was released on August 19. Candidates were also given an opportunity to raise objections, if any, against the answer key till August 25.