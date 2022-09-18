NewsIndia
REET RESULT 2022

REET 2022 Result to be Declared SOON on reetbser2022.in, check latest updates here

REET 2022 result will be soon declared on the official website - reetbser2022.in, scroll down to check latest updates.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 18, 2022, 02:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

REET 2022 Result to be Declared SOON on reetbser2022.in, check latest updates here

REET Result 2022: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education(BSER) is expected to announce the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination For Teachers, REET 2022 results soon. Candidates must notice that the BSER has not released any notification regarding the release date and time for the REET 2022 results and an official confirmation is yet awaited.

Once released, candidates who appeared for the examination can download the REET Result 2022 by visiting the official website at reetbser2022.in. 

Here's how to Download BSER REET Result 2022

  • Visit the official site of BSER REET at reetbser2022.in
  • On the homepage, click on the  “REET Result 2022” link
  • Enter the login credentials like roll number, date of birth etc.
  • Submit and your REET Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen
  • Check REET Scorecard and download it. 

ALSO READ- FCI Recruitment 2022: Government Job Alert! Over 5000 vacancies at fci.gov.in, direct link here

Rajasthan Eligibility Examination For Teacher, REET is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates who wish to become teachers for Classes 1 to 8. This year, the BSER has conducted the written examination on July 23 and 24, 2022 across the state. The examination was held in two shifts.

ALSO READ- SSC CGL 2022 notification out! Check vacancy details, direct link here

The REET Answer Key was released on August 19. Candidates were also given an opportunity to raise objections, if any, against the answer key till August 25. 

Live Tv

reet result 2022REET 2022REET Resultsreet answer key 2022reet official answer keyreet level 2 answer keyreet level 2bser reet 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Baduan Masjid' or 'Mahadev's Temple'?
DNA Video
DNA: Dream of riding bike in air to come true!
DNA Video
DNA: Futuristic electric plane is here!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Crimes' on 'Black Friday'
DNA Video
DNA: India's diplomatic success in Samarkand
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 16, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of those who are making 'Kartavya path' a 'Garbage Path'
DNA Video
DNA: Cheetah to return to India after 75 years
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu dominated village a property of Waqf board?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the fast spreading Khalistani virus