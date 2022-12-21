REET 2023: Registration for 48,000 vacancies begins TODAY at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in- Direct link to apply here

REET 2023: Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers, REET 2023 registration process begins from today, December 21. The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan is conducting the REET 2023 application process for 48,000 teacher jobs. Candidates can check their eligibility and apply for this Sarkari Naukri on the official website-- recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. Check the steps mentioned below to apply for REET 2023. Candidates who have completed graduation, postgraduation or BEd with a minimum of 50 percent will be eligible to apply for REET 2023. Candidates with 45 percent score in graduation and 1-year BEd in accordance with the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) norms will also be eligible.

REET 2023: Steps to apply here

Go to the official website- recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in

On the appeared homepage, register yourself to the SSO portal and login using your SSO ID

Apply for REET recruitment 2023 and submit the application form

Save the form and download it

Take a printout for future references

REET 2022 registrations will conclude on January 19, 2023. REET exam 2023 will consist of two papers. REET paper-1 will be held for the selection of teachers at the primary level – Class 1 to 5 and paper-2 for the secondary level teachers recruitment – Class 6 to 8.