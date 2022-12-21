topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
REET 2023

REET 2023: Registration for 48,000 vacancies begins TODAY at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in- Direct link to apply here

REET 2023 Registration begins today, scroll down for the direct link to apply. Registrations will conclude on January 19, 2023. REET exam 2023 will consist of two papers. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 21, 2022, 05:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

REET 2023: Registration for 48,000 vacancies begins TODAY at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in- Direct link to apply here

REET 2023: Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers, REET 2023 registration process begins from today, December 21. The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan is conducting the REET 2023 application process for 48,000 teacher jobs. Candidates can check their eligibility and apply for this Sarkari Naukri on the official website-- recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. Check the steps mentioned below to apply for REET 2023. Candidates who have completed graduation, postgraduation or BEd with a minimum of 50 percent will be eligible to apply for REET 2023. Candidates with 45 percent score in graduation and 1-year BEd in accordance with the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) norms will also be eligible.

REET 2023: Steps to apply here

Go to the official website- recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in
On the appeared homepage, register yourself to the SSO portal and login using your SSO ID
Apply for REET recruitment 2023 and submit the application form
Save the form and download it
Take a printout for future references

REET 2022 registrations will conclude on January 19, 2023. REET exam 2023 will consist of two papers. REET paper-1 will be held for the selection of teachers at the primary level – Class 1 to 5 and paper-2 for the secondary level teachers recruitment – Class 6 to 8.

 

Live Tv

REET 2023REET 2023 RegistrationREET 2023 Examsarkari naukriRajasthan Eligibility ExamssoBoard of Secondary EducationREET

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Poisonous Truth' of liquor in Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 'Stunt'
DNA Video
DNA: Grand Welcome of the Champion!
DNA Video
DNA: When 1st breeder reactor generates electricity in 1951
DNA Video
DNA: Should India worry about 'corona explosion' in China?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Sar Tan Se Juda' conspiracy
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 20, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: When three revolutionaries were given death sentence in 1927
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat Governor carries out cleanliness drive at Gujarat Vidyapith
DNA Video
DNA: Sargam Koushal from Kashmir wins Mrs World 2022 title