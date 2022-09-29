NewsIndia
REET 2022. REET RESULTS

REET result 2022 DECLARED: Cut-off released for Level 1, 2- Check passing marks, pass percentage here

The RBSE has released REET cut-off 2022 for Level 1 and 2 along with results at reetbser2022.in, scroll down for the cut off.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 09:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

REET result 2022 DECLARED: Cut-off released for Level 1, 2- Check passing marks, pass percentage here

REET 2022: REET 2022 result is released, Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers, REET 2022 objection window closed on August 25, 2022. Rajasthan REET Result 2022 is officially declared on 29th September 2022 (Out Now), All the candidates who have attended the examination should check their marks on official website. The REET Exam was conducted by Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education on 23rd and 24th July 2022. Along with the REET result, the board has also announced the REET cut-off 2022 for level 1 and 2. Candidates have to secure marks equal to or more than the REET cut-off 2022 to qualify in the exam. 

REET passing marks 

Category Passing cut-off or marks
General 60%
OBC 55%
SC 55%
ST 36%
Women and Ex- Serviceman 50%
Physical Disabled 40%
Saharia Jayanti 36%

Check live and latest updates on REET 2022

Direct link to check scorecard here

REET Cut-off 2022: How to check cut off 

Step 1: Visit the official website of REET at - education.rajasthan.gov.in. 

Step 2: Then, search and click on the "Primary and Upper Primary Teacher Recruitment 2022" link. 

Step 3: A new login window will open and click on the "Teacher level 1" link. 

Step 4: After that, choose the list of cut-off links on the web page and download them as pdf files.

Live Tv

REET 2022. REET Resultsreet result 2022reet answer key 2022reet official answer keyreet level 2 answer keyreet level 2bser reet 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Ideological cure' for 'anti-RSS' politics on PFI
DNA Video
DNA: Switzerland's glaciers melting more than ever before
DNA Video
DNA: Future look of railway stations
DNA Video
DNA: Chinese President Xi Jinping proves rumors of house arrest wrong
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 28, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : 'Combat Power' of Make in India LCH
DNA Video
DNA : Russian soldiers are now afraid of war!
DNA Video
DNA: NASA's Dart Attack on Asteroid decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Why is bad habit of wasting food not ending?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 27, 2022