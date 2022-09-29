REET result 2022 DECLARED: Cut-off released for Level 1, 2- Check passing marks, pass percentage here

REET 2022: REET 2022 result is released, Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers, REET 2022 objection window closed on August 25, 2022. Rajasthan REET Result 2022 is officially declared on 29th September 2022 (Out Now), All the candidates who have attended the examination should check their marks on official website. The REET Exam was conducted by Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education on 23rd and 24th July 2022. Along with the REET result, the board has also announced the REET cut-off 2022 for level 1 and 2. Candidates have to secure marks equal to or more than the REET cut-off 2022 to qualify in the exam.

REET passing marks

Category Passing cut-off or marks General 60% OBC 55% SC 55% ST 36% Women and Ex- Serviceman 50% Physical Disabled 40% Saharia Jayanti 36%

REET Cut-off 2022: How to check cut off

Step 1: Visit the official website of REET at - education.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, search and click on the "Primary and Upper Primary Teacher Recruitment 2022" link.

Step 3: A new login window will open and click on the "Teacher level 1" link.

Step 4: After that, choose the list of cut-off links on the web page and download them as pdf files.