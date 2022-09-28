REET 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Result to be OUT on 30 September at reetbser2022.in- Check latest update here

REET 2022 LIVE: Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers, REET 2022 objection window closed on August 25, 2022. Candidates are waiting for the REET result now. As per latest reports REET result will be out on 30 September. Earlier it was expected that the REET result will be out on 25 September but it has been postponed and now the result is expected to be out on 30 September. The REET 2022 raise objection window was opened on Aug 18, 2022 for candidates who had registered for the REET Exam till May 23, 2022. The last date to submit any changes in the REET 2022 application form was Aug 25, 2022.

REET Result 2022

BSER will release the REET result 2022 in online mode on the official website likely on 25 September. Along with the REET sarkari result, the exam authority will also release the REET cut off level 2 and REET cut off level 1. It is mandatory to meet the REET cut off for the level of the candidates who have appeared in the REET 2021 exam to get qualified.