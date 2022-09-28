REET 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Result to be OUT on 30 September at reetbser2022.in- Check latest update here
REET 2022 Objection window closes, result to be out shortly, scroll down for the date and more here.
REET 2022 LIVE: Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers, REET 2022 objection window closed on August 25, 2022. Candidates are waiting for the REET result now. As per latest reports REET result will be out on 30 September. Earlier it was expected that the REET result will be out on 25 September but it has been postponed and now the result is expected to be out on 30 September. The REET 2022 raise objection window was opened on Aug 18, 2022 for candidates who had registered for the REET Exam till May 23, 2022. The last date to submit any changes in the REET 2022 application form was Aug 25, 2022.
REET Result 2022
BSER will release the REET result 2022 in online mode on the official website likely on 25 September. Along with the REET sarkari result, the exam authority will also release the REET cut off level 2 and REET cut off level 1. It is mandatory to meet the REET cut off for the level of the candidates who have appeared in the REET 2021 exam to get qualified.
REET Result 2022 : Exam was held in two shifts
The REET 2022 was held in 2 shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12:30 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm.
REET 2022 result: Websites to check result
reetbser2022.in
rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
REET 2022: Result will be available on reetbser2022.in
Candidates can download the result by visiting the official website of REET at reetbser2022.in, once its out.
REET 2022 results: Steps to download REET result
Go to the official site of REET, reetbser2022.in.
Click on REET 2022 Result link on the home page.
Enter your login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check result and download the page.
REET 2022: Answer key was released on Aug 18
Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan, Ajmer released REET answer key on August 18.
REET BSER 2022: Examination was held in July
REET 2022 was held last month, on July 23 and 24, 2022 at exam centres across the state.
