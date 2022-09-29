NewsIndia
REET 2022 Result RELEASED at reetbser2022.in- Direct link to check scorecard here

Rajasthan REET Result 2022 is officially declared today, scroll down for the direct link.

Sep 29, 2022

REET 2022: REET 2022 result is released, Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers, REET 2022 objection window closed on August 25, 2022. Rajasthan REET Result 2022 is officially declared on 29th September 2022 (Out Now), All the candidates who have attended the examination should check their marks on official website. The REET Exam was conducted by Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education on 23rd and 24th July 2022. You must note that Official Website to check REET Level 1 Result 2022 is reetbser2022.in. Make sure you score more than qualifying marks in order to be eligible for the post of teacher in State Government or Private Schools. Check the Direct Link to check Rajasthan REET Level 2 Result 2022 in the section given below. As soon as the result is declared, you can Download REET Scorecard 2022 and then get your name in the REET Merit List 2022.

REET 2022: Here is how to download Result

Firstly, you have to visit the official website i.e. https://www.reetbser2022.in/

Secondly, click on the ‘REET Result – 2022’ link. It will be provided on your left-hand side.

Thirdly, the page will open the BSER REET Scorecard login window. It will ask you to provide your login credentials. At this moment, you will enter your name, mother’s name, roll number, and date of birth.

After that, enter the captcha text and click on the ‘Next’ button.

Immediately after that, you will be able to check your BSER REET Rank Card 2022. Moreover, check every detail is mentioned correctly.

Once you have checked your result, remember to download it and print a copy as well.

Lastly, keep the result copy in good condition.

 

