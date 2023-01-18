'Refrain from making unnecessary remarks', says PM Modi at key BJP meet amid controversy over SRK's Pathaan

New Delhi: Amid controversy over Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film "Pathaan", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (January 17, 2023) asked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers to refrain from making unnecessary remarks on irrelevant issues such as movies.

In his address at the two-day BJP national executive, which concluded with his remarks, PM Modi suggested party workers refrain from making unnecessary remarks on irrelevant issues such as movies as they put the party's development agenda on the back-burner, sources said.

Some party leaders often take a critical stance on movies for "hurting" people's feelings, with Shah Rukh Khan's "Pathaan" being the latest example.

During his address, Modi also noted that nearly 400 days are left for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and asked party members to serve every section with full dedication.

Sources said he also cautioned the party members against any sense of "overconfidence" and cited the example of the BJP's loss in Madhya Pradesh in 1998 despite the unpopularity of then Congress government led by Digvijaya Singh. Modi was then a key minder of the BJP's organisational affairs in the state.

India's best era is coming

PM Modi said that India's best era is coming and the party should dedicate itself to the country's development and turn "amrit kaal", the 25 year period to 2047, into "kartavya kaal" (era of duties).

Modi referred to the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam, which was recently held in Varanasi, to celebrate ancient spiritual ties between the two regions and asked party members to connect with different cultures.

"Only those who take a pledge go on to create history. The BJP has to take a pledge and also to create history," he said.

He also said that people in the 18-25 age group have not witnessed the political history of India and are not aware of "corruption and wrongdoings" that took place under previous governments.

"So, they need to be made aware. Let them know about the good governance of the BJP," the prime minister said in an apparent swipe at the previous dispensations at the Centre.

BJP no longer merely a political movement but a social movement

Speaking to reporters after Modi's address, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the prime minister told the BJP national executive meet to emphasise on reaching out to all sections of society.

Fadnavis said that PM's speech was not of a political leader but of a statesman underlining that kept the nation above the party.

"The prime minister's speech was inspirational. It guided us as well as showed us a new roadmap. He asked us to dedicate every moment of our lives to advance the country's development. Only by converting the 'amrit kaal' into 'kartavya kaal', the country can be taken forward," Fadnavis said.

The BJP is no longer merely a political movement but a social movement as well that is working to transform socioeconomic conditions, Modi told the executive, the Maharashtra leader said.