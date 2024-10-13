'Regrettable': Opposition Leaders Condemn Maharashtra Govt Following Killing Of Baba Siddique

After the shooting death of NCP leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai on Saturday night, Opposition leaders called for justice and criticised the Eknath Shinde government for its failure to maintain law and order in Maharashtra.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi shared a post on X and said, "Baba Siddique’s murder is highly condemnable. It reflects the deteriorating state of law & order in Maharashtra. May Allah grant him maghfirah. My condolences to his family, friends & colleagues. Prof. Saibaba’s death is also deeply concerning. His death was also partly a result of the UAPA that allows cops to keep you in prison for lengthy periods without any evidence."

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar described the killing of former Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai as "regrettable."

"The state's collapsed law and order situation is a cause for concern. The shooting of former state minister Baba Siddique in Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, is regrettable. If the Home Minister and the rulers are going to push the cart of the state so mildly, it can be an alarm bell for the common people," Sharad Pawar said in a post on X.

राज्याची कोलमडलेली कायदा सुव्यवस्था चिंता वाढवणारी आहे. देशाच्या आर्थिक राजधानी मुंबईत माजी राज्यमंत्री बाबा सिद्दिकी यांच्यावर झालेला गोळीबार खेदजनक आहे. गृहमंत्री आणि सत्ताधारी एवढ्या सौम्यतेने राज्याचा गाडा हाकणार असतील तर सामान्य जनतेसाठी धोक्याची घंटा ठरू शकते. याची केवळ… — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) October 12, 2024

Following the killing of Baba Siddique, Congress senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge also demanded justice from the Maharashtra government.

"The tragic demise of Former Maharashtra Minister, Shri Baba Siddique is shocking beyond words. In this hour of grief, I offer my deepest condolences to his family, friends and supporters. Justice must be ensured, and the present Maharashtra Govt must order a thorough and transparent investigation. The culprits must be brought to book at the earliest. Accountability is paramount," the post read.