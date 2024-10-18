Relief For Sadhguru As SC Closes Habeas Corpus Plea Against Isha Foundation

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday closed the proceedings in a habeas corpus petition filed by a man claiming that his two daughters were being held against their will at the Isha Foundation, headed by spiritual leader Jaggi Vasudev, in Coimbatore, reported PTI.

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra observed that both the woman, aged 42 and 39 have been residing at the ashram ‘voluntarily and without any coercion.’

In his habeas corpus plea, Dr. S Kamaraj, a retired professor, alleged that his two daughters, Geetha and Latha were being unlawfully confined at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore. A habeas corpus petition is a legal PIL requesting the court to order the production of an individual who is either missing or allegedly being held in unlawful detention.

The bench also noted that in pursuance of its October 3 order, the police has submitted a status report before it. The bench said that it would be unnecessary for the Supreme Court to broaden the scope of the proceedings, which stemmed from a habeas corpus petition originally filed in the Madras High Court.

On October 3, the apex court put a stop to the police investigation into claims of two women being illegally held at the Isha Foundation’s ashram in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. The case, initially filed in the Madras High Court, was transferred to the Supreme Court, which then instructed Tamil Nadu Police to halt any further action as per the high court's previous order to investigate the matter.

The Supreme Court intervened after the Isha Foundation challenged the high court's directive for Coimbatore Police to gather case details against the Foundation for further review.

(With PTI inputs)