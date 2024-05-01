Relief In Sight: IMD Predicts Temprature Dip, Strong Winds In Delhi-NCR Region

Weather Update: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert predicting a relief from the scorching sun in Delhi-NCR over the next two days. This moderation comes amid intense heat affecting Delhi NCR and several other areas, causing disruptions to daily life and business operations. According to the IMD's prediction, Delhi-NCR is expected to encounter strong winds, but the area will not face a heatwave until May 3.

A three-day advisory has been issued by the Meteorological Department for Delhi NCR, cautioning about winds gusting between 25 and 35 km/h. IMD predicts that Delhi's maximum temperature will peak at 40 degrees Celsius, with the minimum expected to be 24 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the plains along the Ganges are experiencing severe heat, prompting health advisories from authorities.

The IMD in its morning weather bulletin on Wednesday said, “Heat wave or severe heat wave conditions very likely to prevail in many places over Gangetic West Bengal; some parts of Odisha, Bihar; in isolated pockets of Sub-Himalyan West Bengal, Jharkhand on May 1st and 2nd and reduced in intesity thereafter with heat wave conditions in isolated pockets over the region.”

IMD forecasts heavy rain accompanied by storms and strong winds in northeastern India within the next five days. Northwestern India and the western Himalayan region may also experience strong winds and rain during this period.

With temperatures surpassing 40 degrees Celsius in numerous states, IMD has issued a severe heat alert. From April to June, temperatures are anticipated to rise rapidly, leading to potential heatwaves in South India, Central India, Eastern India, and Northwestern India.