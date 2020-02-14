Relief to Delhi-NCR Builders, Supreme Court lifts ban on overnight construction

Mumbai: In a big relief to Delhi - NCR Builders, the Supreme Court on Friday lifted the ban on overnight construction in the region, saying it interim order has served its purpose.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta, while hearing builders’ plea altered the top court’s earlier order saying the interim order of stopping constructions between 6 PM and 6 AM has served its purpose.

Earlier on November 4, 2019, the top court had imposed a ban on construction and demolition in Delhi-NCR from 6 PM to 6 AM to check rising air pollution levels. The decision is likely to help the ongoing public as well as private projects to restart.

The top court's order had come in the wake of the Central Pollution Control Board report that the air quality index (AQI) level was being affected due to construction activities.

Notably, the ban has badly affected the real estate sector.