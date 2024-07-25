'Religious Places To natural beauty, Salem': City That Preserves The Traditions Of South India

"Salem" in Tamil Nadu is a traditional dynamic city like other tourist cities in South India. When you see the natural views and historical places displayed here, you will feel as if you are lost in them. Salem has beautiful views of nature and temples and many attractions.





Located 40 km from Salem and 20 km from Erode, Sangagiri Fort was built by the Vijayanagara rulers in the 15th century. The British government used this fort to store grain and weapons for their soldiers. Tipu Sultan of Mysore also used this fort for security, after which the British made it a base for their soldiers. The fort is currently maintained by the Archaeological Survey of India.Salem hill station is located in Shevaroy district which is about 5000 feet above the sea level. There are beautiful mountains and valleys for tourists to see in Yercode, it is also called the poor man's waiting.Salem's famous Bear Cave is about 7 meters underground. Local people believe that this cave is connected to Lord Shervaroyan temple through a tunnel.Nature lovers can see various trees and plants with medicinal properties at the Salem Botanical Park. In this park there is a belfry from which you can hear the bell.Built on Yercaud Lake, Kiliyur Falls is also a tourist attraction. This waterfall is a unique delight to see after the northeast monsoon months (October-December). During this time, the water flow in the waterfalls is very fast and the water also falls down in many streams.This is the temple of Lord Perumal. Every year in May, a fair is organized in that temple where people from the nearby tribal community participate and receive the blessings of Lord Perumal. In these fairs, the tribal people organize a colorful program.This temple houses Goddess Rajeshwari, the goddess of all Hindu gods. According to local beliefs, worshiping Goddess Rajeshwari brings wealth and prosperity to the devotees. This temple is about 4 km from Yercaud.Salem is easily accessible by road. There is a direct bus service to Salem from all major cities in Tamil Nadu. In addition to private buses, the bus service of Valtion Liikenne Oy is also available, which allows you to arrive in Salem conveniently and cheaply. Apart from that, people from other states can easily visit Salem by taxi, cab or private vehicle. Salem is about 180 km from Bangalore, 170 km from Coimbatore, about 250 km from Mysore and 350 km from Kochi.Salem Railway Station is a junction where trains from big and small cities of the country stop.The nearest airport to Salem is Tiruchirapalli Airport which is about 140 km, Coimbatore Airport is about 170 km and Bengaluru Airport is about 220 km..