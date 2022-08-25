New Delhi: Suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh has been arrested by Hyderabad police after a notice was passed against him in two old cases for allegedly making derogatory comments about Prophet Mohammad. Massive protests erupted on August 23 against the re-arrest of Raja Singh.

Police officers from Shaninayathgunj and Mangalhat police stations earlier issued notices against him under Section 41A of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Mangalhat police issued the notice with regard to a complaint booked in February for threatening voters of Uttar Pradesh through a video which had gone viral during Assembly elections in that state. A case was registered against him under the direction of the Election Commission of India. Shahinayathgunj police issued notice with regard to a case of making provocative speeches at Begum Bazar in April.

The development came amid the continuing protests against the MLA and a tense situation in parts of Hyderabad. Following massive protests over his offensive remarks, the police arrested Raja Singh on Tuesday. However, he was granted bail by a city court the same day.

Also Read: Prophet comment row: File FIR against those who made kids raise slogans like 'sar tan se juda' against T Raja Singh, NCPCR tells Hyderabad Police

BJP Suspended MLA Raja issued a press note via whatsapp in which he said that, “A conspiracy has been trying to create by Telangana police department by issuing two 41 (A) Cr.pc from different police stations I.e shahinayathgunj p.s and Mangalhat p.s on the cases booked in the month of 12.04.2022 and 19.2.2022 which was issued on 24.08.2022 but served on me today I.e 25.08.2022. 11.00A.M, don’t you think the department is sleeping till date? Planning has been made on me to arrest again today.”

Cases against the MLA were booked at various police stations in different parts of Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana for promoting enmity between sections of people on the grounds of religion.

However, during arguments on his bail petition, his counsel had brought to the notice of the court that the police did not follow the Supreme Court guidelines with regard to the cases under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections which provide for maximum punishment of seven years imprisonment.