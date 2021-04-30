Remdesivir drug should only be administered in hospital setting: AIIMS chief Randeep Guleria

New Delhi: All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Randeep Guleria dissuaded COVID-19 patients from using Remdesivir injection at homes, adding that it should be used only by a medical professional and administered in a hospital setting.

Addressing a press conference on Friday (April 30), Guleria said, “The decision to administer Remdesivir must be taken by a medical professional and administered only in a hospital setting.”

The AIIMS chief also explained when a coronavirus infected patient can end home isolation. On being queried about the same, he said, “When to discontinue home isolation? The patient under home isolation will stand discharged and end isolation after- at least 10 days have passed from the onset of symptoms and no fever for 3 days. There is no need for testing after the home isolation period is over.”

Guleria remarked that the second wave of COVID-19 has hit tier two and three cities more rapidly and thus doctors there should be well-trained. "So, it is important to train doctors about treating this new disease,” PTI quoted him as saying. The quick rate of the rise in infection has put immense strain on health infrastructure for some time, he added.

Guleria also underlined against misuse of tocilizumab drug. "Systemic oral steroids are not indicated in case of mild disease and may be counter-productive especially if started too early. One should consult doctors before starting it,” the AIIMS Director said.

