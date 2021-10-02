हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Chacha Chaudhary

Remember Chacha Chaudhary? He is now the mascot for Namami Gange programme

New Delhi: With an aim of bringing behavioural change among children towards the Ganga and other rivers, the Centre on Friday (October 1, 2021) declared Indian comic book character Chacha Chaudhary as the mascot of the government's Namami Gange Programme. The Ministry of Jal Shakti informed that the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) has also tied up with Diamond Toons to develop and distribute comics, e-comics and animated videos. 

Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat took to Twitter and said, "Who does not know Chacha Chaudhary in India! A cartoon character whose brain runs faster than a computer. Now Chacha Chaudhary will be seen as the mascot of Namami Gange. This is a practical effort to especially connect children with the campaign of river cleanliness."

According to the official statement, the total estimated budget for the project is Rs 2.26 crore," 

Initially, the comics will be launched in Hindi, English and Bengali.

"The NMCG has always been into community engagement with a special focus on youth and children. This association will be one more step towards it," said Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, Director General, NMCG.

The decision was taken at the 37th Executive Committee meeting of the National Mission for Clean Ganga where some major projects in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar were also discussed and evaluated.

