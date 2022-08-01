Remembering 'Lokmanya' Bal Gangadhar Tilak on his 102nd death anniversary

On the list of Indian Freedom Fighters, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, the promoter of "Swaraj", is an esteemed name. Even after being accused of sedition multiple times throughout the course of his 40-year political career, his vision of Swaraj never wavered.

On his 102nd death anniversary, let us remember and celebrate Bal Gangadhar Tilak's extraordinary life.

Born in a middle-class Chitpawan Brahmin family in Ratnagiri (presently Maharashtra) on July 23, 1856, Bal Gangadhar Tilak was a social reformer, nationalist, and independence activist. With his ideas of anti-imperialism and actively boycotting Britishers for Indian freedom, he was one of the first persons to actively work for Indian independence.

Bal Gangadhar Tilak's contribution to Indian freedom struggle:

To further his anti-imperialist ideas, Bal Gangadhar Tilak published two famous weekly newspapers, Kesari (in Marathi) and Mahratta (in English). He earned the title "awakener of India" since Kesari went on to become a daily.

Through his newspapers, Tilak prominently criticised the British rule and the ‘moderate nationalists’ of Congress who advocated social reforms along Western lines.

Tilak sought to widen the popularity of the nationalist movement by introducing Hindu religious symbolism and by invoking popular traditions of the Maratha struggle against the Mughal rule.

He amplified anti-imperialist sentiments among the masses by publicising various Hindu festivals. Additionally, Tilak also founded anti-cow slaughtering associations, Lathi clubs, and Akharas.

He was given the title "Lokmanya"(Beloved Leader of the People) after being charged with sedition for allegedly encouraging the assassination of Plague Commissioner Walter Charles Rand.

Bal Gangadhar Tilak joined Congress in 1890

Tilak joined the Indian National Congress in 1890. He criticised its mild attitude on passive resistance to colonisers in particular. He was regarded as one of the most notable radicals of the time.

In 1905, Tilak strongly opposed the partition of Bengal and later advocated the boycott of British goods, which soon became the Swadeshi movement.

In 1906, he set forth a program of passive resistance, known as the Tenets of the New Party which was later adopted by Mahatma Gandhi in his program of non-violence, and non-cooperation against the British.

“Era of Extremism”- 1905-1917 was known as the era of extremism in the Indian National Movement. Extremists or aggressive nationalists held the view that only audacious measures could lead to success. The leading figures of this time were the trio Lal-Bal-Pal and Aurobindo Ghosh.

In 1908, the British government again prosecuted Tilak on the charge of sedition and inciting terrorism, resulting in him being sent to Mayanmar for a six-year prison sentence wherein he wrote several books on Bhagwat Gita and other Vedic books. After being released from jail in 1914, he launched the Home Rule League with the famous slogan “Swaraj is my birthright and I will have it”.

He ideated Congress Working Committee and signed the historic Lucknow Pact with the future founder of Pakistan, Jinnah.

Tilak was one of the first freedom fighters to maintain that Indians should cease to cooperate with foreign rule, but he always denied that he had ever encouraged the use of violence. His sacrifice and grit towards the nation shall never be forgotten.