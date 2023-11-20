'Remote Control Of Congress Is With RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat': Owaisi During Telangana Poll Campaign

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi today slammed the Congress and the BJP while campaigning for the Telangana assembly polls. While holding a door-to-door election campaign in the Nampally Assembly constituency of Hyderabad, Owaisi said that the politics of the BJP and the Congress are based on hatred. He said that the president of Telangana Congress is from the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) and the remote control of the Congress party is with the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

"Congress MPs in Telangana are of the RSS, whose remote control is with Mohan Bhagwat. The BJP has been in power for the last nine and a half years. They have weakened the economy, destroyed small businesses, and failed to provide jobs," he said.

Talking about the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Owaisi said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah should go to Adilabad, Khammam and Warangal to tell all Adivasis that the BJP is going to implement the UCC. "UCC is not required in this country; what is much needed is freedom of speech and expression, wherein people will not be targeted for wearing the clothes they wear because of the religion they belong to," AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi said.

He said that the BJP government at the Centre weakened the economy in the last 9.5 years, destroyed small businesses, failed to provide jobs and as a result there is high inflation and the highest unemployment among youth. During the campaign, Owaisi met the locals in the Nampally Assembly constituency and appealed to the people to vote for the party.

Earlier, Asaduddin Owaisi took a dig at Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy and called him a "puppet of the RSS". Telangana will go to the polls on November 30, and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.