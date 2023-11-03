Israel-Hamas War: Hello, friends, I am Vishal Pandey. A brutal war is ongoing between Israel and Hamas. How long this war will continue, probably no one knows. But today, I will narrate to you straight from the battlefield, what I witnessed and felt in the past 18 days, and I will attempt to express it in words. It's a bit challenging for me to convey the pain and images of the war zone in words, but I will try to share it with you in a detailed manner.

What happened on the morning of October 7?

On the date of October 7, 2023, I was at my home in the morning and was preparing for a debate scheduled for 5 PM, discussing the issues that could be debated today. Meanwhile, someone sent me a message on my mobile that a major terrorist attack had occurred in Israel. Checking the details and verifying it, I realized that this was a significant attack. As I read this message, I tried to read the news of Israeli news channels and newspapers online. I saw that Hamas had carried out a terrorist attack in Israel. After confirming the news with some people, we broke the news of this terrorist attack on Zee News, and we continued to work on this news. Slowly, more images and news started coming from Israel, and it became clear that Israel had suffered a terrorist attack similar to the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The Israel news became very significant.

I reached the office by around 12 PM, and Zee News was continuously covering this news. During this time, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israel was at war. Israel would retaliate against Hamas for this terrorist attack. However, during this time, in Israel, Hamas terrorists were killing innocent people with bullets, and in southern Israel, they were targeting people with rockets. In Gaza Strip, many people were kidnapped by Hamas terrorists. This news became very significant because the attention of the entire world was on Israel's terrorist attack.

India took such a big stand for the first time

Around 1 PM, I received a phone call, saying, "Apply for a visa to Israel as soon as possible, and prepare to go to Israel." While I was still preparing for the debate scheduled for 5 PM, news came that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed condolences on the terrorist attack in Israel and said that India stands with Israel in this crisis. It was the first time that India had taken such a big stand on Israel's issues.

I didn't have a bulletproof jacket

As soon as the debate ended around 6 PM, I initiated the visa application process. I was called to the Israel Embassy in Delhi at 9 AM the next day with all the necessary documents. By midnight, we were gathering all the documents. However, during this time, a challenge was that if we obtained the visa, how would we fly to Israel on October 8? We didn't have bulletproof jackets and helmets. It's not safe to go to the war zone without a bulletproof jacket and helmet. I called a friend, and through his strong connections, he arranged two bulletproof jackets for me overnight. Although, we hadn't booked the tickets to Israel yet because we didn't know when we would get the visa.

How did you get the visa for Israel?

I arrived at the Israel Embassy in Delhi at around 9 AM on October 8 with my cameraman S. Jaydeep. We had prepared everything in advance so that if we got the visa, we could immediately proceed to Israel. We received the Israel visa by around 12 PM. The next flight from Delhi to Tel Aviv was scheduled on the evening of October 8, and we hadn't booked our tickets yet because we didn't know when we would receive the visa.

Feeling Air Siren for the first time

As soon as we exited the flight after landing in Tel Aviv, I saw shelter signs everywhere. Shelters were set up every 100 meters at Tel Aviv Airport because Hamas had attempted to target Tel Aviv Airport with rockets. We completed the necessary procedures and, as we stepped out of the airport, we felt the war zone for the first time. The air siren started ringing, indicating that a rocket attack was imminent, and we had to run to the shelter immediately. Some people reached the shelter, and others lay down where they were. We also lay down on the ground. After a short while, the siren stopped, and then we took a taxi to the hotel.

When the police checked my passport

As I traveled on the road, I saw fear on the faces of ordinary Israelis. The road from the airport to Tel Aviv City Center had transformed into a police camp. Police checkpoints were set up every few meters, and the police were searching every vehicle because there were reports of Hamas terrorists still hiding in Israel. Our car was also searched, and when the police saw my passport, they allowed us to go. During this time, I was so busy that I couldn't inform the office that we had reached Tel Aviv. There was also a network issue with my India number."

Meeting with the Israeli girl

On the morning of October 9, a call came from the office, instructing me to head towards the war zone and report safely. That morning, we made numerous attempts to find a taxi that would take us to the Gaza border in southern Israel while ensuring our safety. However, no taxi driver was willing to go to the Gaza border upon hearing its name. So, my cameraman and I headed towards the railway station, boarding a train to Ashkelon. On this train, I met an Israeli girl who had served in the military. We struck up a conversation, and she began to cry profusely. She told me that Hamas terrorists had brutally attacked people. They had shot little children. Pregnant women were not spared either, and women were raped by Hamas. I felt a lot of fear. This Israeli girl, upon sharing this information, started crying loudly once again. She was trembling but had a strong anger against Hamas within her. She said that this time, Hamas should not be spared.

Searching for his holy book in the ashes

In the meantime, we reached Ashkelon, but once again, we faced the problem of not finding any taxi driver willing to take us into the city. Hamas had launched nearly 3,000 rockets at Ashkelon, and the city had been infiltrated by Hamas from both the sea and the land. Fear was evident on everyone's faces. From the railway station to the streets, the police presence was conspicuous. After a long wait, a taxi finally dropped us near the city center. From there, we started covering the news on foot. We reached areas where homes had been turned into rubble due to Hamas rocket attacks. Many people were injured. We witnessed that homes had been reduced to nothing but ashes. A Jewish man was trying to salvage his holy books from the ashes. Upon seeing us, he began to cry and said that Hamas had destroyed everything.

A rocket fell just 1 kilometer away from me

As we were reporting from this area, the air raid siren sounded once again, and we had to rush to a bunker. We had only about 10 seconds to reach the bunker, and we couldn't make it in time. We lay down on the side of the road and mustered the courage to eventually reach the bunker. From where we were reporting, a rocket had fallen just 1 kilometer away, in a residential area, injuring many people and causing fires in homes and cars. But what I can't forget is the image of a little girl from near the bunker. She had come to the market with her mother and was frightened due to the rocket attack. Clinging to her mother, she took refuge in the bunker, crying.

When we ventured a bit further from that place, the siren sounded again, and we had to take shelter in a bunker once more. This time, a rocket had fallen on a car parked by the roadside. The impact had shattered the windows of nearby houses and shops. Despite these attacks, I witnessed the patriotism and strength of the Israeli people. Immediately after the Hamas attacks, these people came out onto their balconies with Israeli flags, demonstrating unity and conveying a strong message of a united Israel.

Waiting for a taxi for 2 hours

Now, we attempted to go to Sderot from Ashkelon, but for two hours, we couldn't find a taxi. No cars were visible on the road. My cameraman, S. Jaydeep, and I stood near a bunker and tried to flag down several cars, and some of them left. Some vehicles stopped, but the occupants, upon hearing the name Gaza border, refused to take us further. During these two hours, the siren for rocket attacks went off at least 10 times. For us, this bunker proved to be a blessing since we were right by it with all our equipment. There was no one on the road for miles. During this time, a few Israeli citizens arrived, and they inquired with suspicion about where we were from and what we were doing there. After seeing my Indian media ID, they advised us not to stay here for too long. This area is not safe. Hamas terrorists are still roaming around in these areas. They dropped us off at the Ashkelon railway station in their car and then we returned to Tel Aviv by train

"On the morning of October 10th, we realized that we wouldn't be able to reach the Gaza border without a taxi. Standing outside the hotel, I waved at least 100 taxi drivers, 99 of whom sped forward upon hearing the name 'Gaza border.' But during this time, we encountered an angelic figure, Avi. He said he could take us to Sderot. I can help for my Israeli country. He took me in his taxi towards the Gaza border.

After crossing Ashkelon, as soon as we proceeded towards Zikim Beach and Sderot, the Israeli army stopped our car. They checked our passports and ID cards. After that, they said the media cannot go any further. They directed us towards another part of Sderot. As soon as we turned, we saw the entire road littered with bullets. There are bullet holes in a car, and blood inside. A local policeman told us that on the morning of October 7, Hamas terrorists created a massacre on these roads. I saw that this car had at least 50 bullet marks. There were two Israeli citizens in this car, and both had died on the spot.

This area was very close to the battlefield. We could constantly hear the sounds of bombings. Shortly after an Israeli airstrike on Gaza Strip after Hamas terrorists launched rocket attacks, clouds of smoke were visible. The fire from Hamas rocket attacks could be seen near the Israeli border. This war was being fought aggressively from both sides. Israeli army vehicles and troops were heading towards the border in large numbers on this highway. My driver told me that there is a kibbutz nearby, and we should go there. A big Hamas attack happened there. We left for that area, but as soon as we reached near the kibbutz gate, security personnel present there raised their guns from a distance. I did not get out of the car. My driver talked to them in Hebrew, and those people told us to return immediately. Until our car was at least 100 meters from the gate, the security personnel kept their guns raised. They are not at fault. Given the massive terrorist attack on Israel, everyone is forced to look at things with suspicion.

Meeting with PM Modi and Amitabh Bachchan's fan

Leaving this area, we continued towards the Gaza border from a different route. Soon, we began to see the entire battlefield of the war. Israeli tanks and armored vehicles are present here. From this place, Israeli forces were targeting Hamas terrorist locations in the Gaza Strip. This was a highly sensitive area, so we did not stay for long. From here, we reached Ashkelon. As soon as we reached near the municipality of this place, the Air Siren went off. Policemen, soldiers, and all media personnel immediately ran towards the bunkers. A rocket fired by Hamas had successfully hit Ashkelon. Here, I met Ricky Shai, an Indian-origin resident. She told me that people in Ashkelon are leaving their homes to go to central Israel. People are very scared because no one knows when and where Hamas rockets will land. In addition, Hamas terrorists are still roaming in these areas. The conversation with Ricky Shai was ongoing, and during this time, an Israeli soldier came. He loves India very much and had planned to go to Rishikesh in India to practice yoga and meditation. He wanted to go there before this terrorist attack happened. He had already planned to visit Rishikesh in India. He wanted to do yoga and meditation on the banks of the Ganges River. He mentioned that he is a big fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan. He had already planned his trip to India, but before that, this terrorist attack happened. He left for India with the desire to visit Rishikesh. He didn't want to reveal his name, so we are not disclosing his name.

Entry into Ghost City

On the morning of October 11th, we left for Sderot from Tel Aviv. This time, we had a retired soldier from the Israeli army with us, who came with his taxi. His name is Eli Yahu. He took us straight to the city of Sderot, where the biggest danger was present. When Hamas terrorists first infiltrated this city, they killed anyone who came in their way. As soon as we entered Sderot, we saw a strange silence. It seemed like we were entering a Ghost City. No human being was visible far and wide. Some people were peeking out of their house windows. In this city, there were burnt houses, bullet holes on the streets, and bloodstains in many places. I went directly to the Sderot police station. This police station was destroyed by Hamas terrorists. Many innocent and unarmed people were brutally killed here. Now, this place is not a police station; only the building remains. I saw that the bodies of Hamas terrorists were also removed from inside the building. The car windows were shattered. The smell of corpses was evident. There were bloodstains scattered on the roads where some tourists had fallen. There were gruesome scenes everywhere.

(Disclaimer: Israel War Diary - Seen through the eyes of Zee Media reporter Vishal Pandey and cameraperson S Jayadeep. Part 1. The next part of this series will be published tomorrow.)"