Reports claiming India missed COVID-19 vaccination targets 'misleading, does not represent complete picture': Centre

New Delhi: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday (January 2, 2021) issued a statement on a report which claimed that India has missed its COVID-19 vaccination targets and said that it is 'misleading'.

The Health Ministry also said that the report 'does not represent the complete picture' and stated that India's national COVID-19 vaccination programme has been 'one of the most successful and largest vaccination programmes'.

"In a recently published news article by a reputed international news agency, it has been claimed that India has missed its vaccination target. This is misleading and does not represent the complete picture," the statement read.

"In the fight against global pandemic COVID-19, India’s national COVID-19 Vaccination programme has been one of the most successful and largest vaccination programmes compared with the many developed western nations with significantly low population base to vaccinate," it added.

India has administered over 90% of 1st dose, 65% of 2nd dose

The Centre said that since the start of the national vaccination drive on January 16 last year, India has administered over 90% of 1st dose and 65% of 2nd dose to its eligible citizens.

"In the drive, India has achieved several milestones unprecedented in the world, including administering over 100 crore doses in less than 9 months, administering 2.51 crore doses in a single day and administering 1 crore doses per day on several occasions," the Health Ministry highlighted.

"Compared with other developed nations, India has done a better job in administering COVID vaccination to its eligible adult citizens of 93.7 crores (as per RGI) across all its States and UTs," it added.

India has administered more 1st doses than US, UK

The Health Ministry also compared the country's vaccination drive with the US, UK, France and Spain and said that India has administered more 1st doses than these 'developed nations'.

"In case of 1st dose coverage to the eligible population, USA has covered only 73.2% of the population, the UK has covered 75.9% of its population, France has covered 78.3% of its population, and Spain has covered 84.7% of its population. India has already covered 90% of the eligible population with 1st dose of vaccine against COVID-19," it said.

"Similarly, for the 2nd dose of vaccines, the USA has covered only 61.5% of its population, the UK has covered 69.5%of its population, France has covered 73.2% of its population, and Spain has covered 81% of its population. While India has covered over 65% of the eligible population with 2nd dose of vaccine against COVID-19," the Health Ministry added.

India under PM @NarendraModi Ji's leadership is running the world's most successful & largest vaccination programme. #COVID19 drive has performed better than many developed western nations with significantly low population base to vaccinate.

It informed that over 11 states and UTs in India have already achieved 100% of 1st dose vaccination, while three states and UTs have achieved 100% full vaccination against COVID-19.

"Many states and UTs are soon expected to achieve 100% vaccination very quickly," it said.

India has approved eight vaccines

The Health Ministry stated that India has further strengthened its fight against COVID-19 as the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has given approvals to two additional vaccines.

"These include Biological-E’s CORBEVAX vaccine and SII’s COVOVAX vaccine for restricted use in an emergency situation. This takes the number of vaccines given restricted use in an emergency situation in India to 8," the statement read.

