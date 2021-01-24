Republic Day 2021: From no chief guest this year to parade timings and venue, here are all the details

NEW DELHI: This year, India will celebrate its 72nd Republic Day as it prepares to memoralize the date on which the Constitution of India came into effect in 1950. Historically, this day is observed by festivities such as the well-known Delhi Republic Day parade at Rajpath, which honours the Indian military forces and our rich cultural heritage. Usually, the parade is a lively event with more than 100,000 people attending but the celebrations will be toned down this year due to the pandemic. Here is how Republic Day will be celebrated in the midst of a pandemic:

Who is the chief guest for Republic Day 2021?

There will be no chief guest this year, making it the first Republic Day parade without a chief guest in 50 years. Initially, British PM Boris Jonhson was invited to come to India. However, he was forced to cancel his visit due to the outbreak of a new Covid strain in the UK. Before this, India didn’t have a chief guest for the parade in 1952, 1953 and 1966.

What time is the flag hoisting and Republic Day parade?

The flag hoisting event will be held at 8 am on Tuesday, January 26.

How many people are allowed to attend?

This year the spectators have been limited to 25,000 compared to 150,000 last year. Similarly, the number of media representatives has been cut from 300 to 200. Children under the age of 15 will not be allowed to attend.

What will the Republic Day parade 2021 showcase?

The Republic Day parade will begin from Rashtrapati Bhavan and end at India Gate. The route followed will be from Vijay Chowk via Rajpath, Amar Jawan Jyoti, India Gate Princess Palace, Tilak Marg to finally India Gate. Rafale fighter jets, instated into the Indian Air Force (IAF) last year, will take part in the parade for the first time. The parade will also be featuring one of India’s first women fighter pilots - Bhawna Kanth and a contingent of the Bangladesh Armed Forces. According to Hindustan Times, Uttar Pradesh’s tableau will include a replica of the Ram Temple, which is currently being constructed in Ayodhya.

Live TV