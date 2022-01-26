Republic Day 2022: Tableaux of 12 States, UTs and 9 ministries to be showcased at Rajpath today

New Delhi: A total of 21 tableaux, 12 of various states and Union Territories, nine of ministries will be showcased at Republic Day Parade this year at the majestic Rajpath on Wednesday (January 26, 2022).

Sharing more information, Nampibou Marinmai, Public Relations Officer, Defence said, “12 tableaus of States and Union Territories like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Meghalaya, Jammu and Kashmir etc will participate in the R-Day parade.’’

Meghalaya

The tableau of Meghalaya will showcase 50 years of statehood and its tribute to women led to cooperative societies and self-help groups. The tableau showcases bamboo and cane handicrafts. The popularity of these products is testimony to the relentless efforts of women-led cooperative society and their contribution to the state economy, he stated.

Gujarat

While the tableau of Gujarat will showcase tribal revolutionaries of Gujarat, Goa's tableau is based on the theme 'symbols of gone heritage' showcasing various historical and natural attractions, the PRO Defence informed.

Haryana

Haryana Tableau is based on the theme--'Harayana Number One in Sports'. Occupying 1.3 per cent geographical area in the country and accounting for 2.9 per cent of the population of the country. Haryana has brought laurels to the country by bringing the maximum number of medals out of the total medals won by the country in national and international sporting events including Olympics.

Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand's state tableau is based on the theme 'Pragati Ki Or Badhta Uttrakhand'. It is inspired by the progressive development and projects in the area of connectivity and religious sites.

Arunachal Pradesh

Based on the theme 'Anglo Abor Adiverse', Arunachal Pradesh's tableau highlights the resistance of indigenous people of the state particularly of the Siang region formally known as abors by the British who have bravely fought against the imperial policy of expansion of British rule in India.

Karnataka

Karnataka's tableau will showcase the tableau on the theme 'Credo of Traditional Handicrafts'.

Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir's tableau will highlight changing face of Union Territory in the developmental scenario.

Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh's tableau is based on 'Godhan Nayay Yojna' of the state.

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh's tableau is based on achievements achieved through skill development and employment through ODOP (One District One Product) programme.

Punjab

Punjab's tableau for the Republic day parade for 2022 is based on the immense contribution of the state to India's independence struggle.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra's tableau is based on the biodiversity and bio symbols of the state.

Goa

Featuring diverse historical and natural landmarks, the theme of Goa's tableau will be ‘symbols of gone heritage.

Tableaux of the Ministries

Apart from these, the parade will include tableaux from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Law and Justice, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Ministry of Textiles, Department of Post and CRPF.

A mounted column of cavalry, 14 mechanised columns, six marching contingents, and a flypast by sophisticated helicopters from its aviation wings will be a part of the Indian Army's tableau.

The Ministry of Culture will showcase 150 years of Sri Aurobindo. The 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will be highlighted by the Central Public Works Department.

National Education Policy will be part of the Ministry of Education's tableau.

