Republic Day 2023: Govt proposes India@75, Year of Millets, Nari Shakti as themes for tableaux

New Delhi: The government has proposed three specific themes for next year's Republic Day Parade tableaux -- India@75, International Year of Millets and Nari Shakti - sources said on Tuesday. They said that in a letter from the Ministry of Defence, various state governments, central ministries and departments have been invited to participate in the Republic Day Parade on January 26 by creating tableaux choosing any of these three themes or a combination of the three.

The government, which is celebrating 75 years of India's independence, has proposed that the India@75 tableaux include India's freedom struggle, its achievements, actions and resolves over the past seven decades.

The theme to mark a day of millets has its roots in 2021 when India proposed to the United Nations to declare 2023 as the International Year of Millets (IYOM). The proposal of India received support from 72 countries and the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets.

In fact, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has already formed a core committee to mark the occasion and six task forces have been constituted to ensure on-ground implementation of policies to promote millet production and supply in the country, officers said.

The departments concerned have to submit their proposals to the Ministry of Defence with well-conceptualised proposals and brief write-ups by September 30.

The letter from the Defence Ministry has also said that it has constituted a committee of distinguished persons drawn from various fields of the arts to help in short-listing the best proposals.

The ministry also said that each tableau should include electronic display walls for a bright display of images or content, moving elements using mechatronics/robotics, 3D printing. It should use eco-friendly materials and avoid the use of plastic and plastic-based products as far as feasible and also advise the use of special effects to the maximum extent feasible to improve the optics/visual effects of the tableau.

Last year's Republic Day tableaux ran into controversy with many opposition states crying foul over not being selected for the parade. The tableau of Uttar Pradesh was picked as the best tableau among the 12 states/Union territories which participated in the Republic Day Parade on January 26 this year.