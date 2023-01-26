Republic Day 2023: Mulayam Singh Yadav, Zakir Hussain, KM Birla Among Padma Award Recipients

New Delhi: Late Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, industrialist KM Birla and Sudha Murty are among 106 Padma Award recipients this year. The government announced the names on the eve of the 74th Republic Day.

Padma Awards - one of the highest civilian awards of the country - are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, for excellence in various disciplines and fields of activities such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

Late SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav has been conferred the Padma Vibhushan in the field of public affairs. Hussain received the Padma Vibhushan in the field of art. While KM Birla got the Padma Bhushan for trade and industry, Murty received the Padma Bhushan for social work.

Besides, late investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, actor Raveena Tandon and Manipur BJP president Thounaojam Chaoba Singh have also been honoured with the Padma Awards.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated all Padma award winners. "India cherishes their rich and varied contributions to the nation and their efforts to enhance our growth trajectory," the PM said in a tweet.

Late investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, actor Raveena Tandon and Manipur BJP president Thounaojam Chaoba Singh were also honoured with the Padma Awards.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his congratulations. "India cherishes their rich and varied contributions to the nation and their efforts to enhance our growth trajectory," he said.

The Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of high order, and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field. These awards will be conferred by President Droupadi Murmu at ceremonial functions to be held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March and April every year.

This year, the President has approved 106 Padma Awards including 3 duo cases (in a duo case, the award is counted as one). The list comprises six Padma Vibhushan, nine Padma Bhushan and 91 Padma Shri Awards.