Republic Day 2023: Planning to attend the parade? Here's how you can book tickets online

New Delhi: India’s 74th Republic day is just around the corner and the preparations are in full swing. From school children gearing up for the cultural program to tableaux depicting different states, the parade like always will be worth witnessing. Though usually, the first row is reserved for VVIPs, however this time, it will be reserved for special attendees who will depict the true spirit of the nation. This time the rickshaw pullers, the workers at the Kartavya Path, and the workers who aided the Central vista building will be seated in the first row on the upcoming Republic day parade. Hence, if you want to witness this ‘never happened before’ moment, then you need to grab the tickets at its earliest.

This time, the number of seats has been reduced. The government is aiming to sell a total of 32,000 tickets, where the ticket price will range between Rs 20 and Rs 500.

Also read: Republic Day 2023: Indian Army tightens security at NH44, patrolling intensifies

How to book Republic day parade tickets online?

To make ticket booking easier for you, here we have mentioned a step-by-step guide to book Republic day parade tickets:

Step 1: Registration

Sign in to the account associated with your mobile number or create an account by registering at www.aamantran.mod.gov.in to purchase tickets. A user name, father's or husband's name, date of birth, mobile number, and permanent residence are among the information needed.

Then enter the OTP.

Step 2: Choose the event

Four events will sum up the republic day parade 2023. Hence, choose which parade you wish to attend: FDR - Republic Day Parade, Republic Day Parade, Rehearsal - Beating the Retreat, Beating the Retreat - FDR, and Beating the Retreat Ceremony.

The website will display the different kinds and numbers of tickets that are currently offered, together with their associated costs and enclosures.

Step 3: Information and identification

One contact number/account can only be used to book a total of ten tickets. According to the website, all users must present ID verification that includes their complete address in order to avoid having their ticket(s) cancelled. Aadhaar cards, licences, passports, and voter IDs are all acceptable forms of identification.

File types must be under 1 MB in size and in the.png or.jpg file format. PDFs won’t be accepted.

Step 4: Payment

Authorities will scan each ticket's distinctive QR code at the parade's location. There will also be offline booths set up at Pragati Maidan, Sena Bhawan, Jantar Mantar, Shastri Bhawan, and the Parliament House for those unable to purchase tickets online.

Live Streaming

If by any chance you miss out on the tickets, then you can watch the Republic day parade live on many channels including Doordarshan and Press Information Bureau.