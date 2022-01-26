हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Republic Day 2022

Republic Day: Indian Army unfurls 150 feet high tricolour in J&K

The event ushered in a new milestone in the history of South Kashmir by installing the highest flagpole in the entire UT of J&K, while the second-highest flagpole is also located at Shopian.

Republic Day: Indian Army unfurls 150 feet high tricolour in J&amp;K

Kashmir: On 73rd Republic Day, the Chinar Corps in collaboration with Punit Balan Group installed a National Flag in the historic town of Shopian. The event ushered in a new milestone in the history of South Kashmir by installing the highest flagpole in the entire UT of J&K, while the second-highest flagpole is also located at Shopian.

The foundation stone was laid on 18 October 2021 at Army Goodwill School, Balapur in a colourful event and was dedicated to the people of Shopian by Lt Gen DP Pandey, GOC Chinar Corps.  
   
The inauguration ceremony commenced with the unfurling of the National Flag by the GOC Chinar Corps and the singing of the National Anthem by the students from Army Goodwill School, Balapur. Drill by smartly turned-out cadets of 1st J&K NCC Battalion, Srinagar showcased the pride of the local youth associated with the ‘Tricolour’.
   
Lt Gen DP Pandey, GOC Chinar Corps while dedicating the national flag to the people of Shopian, congratulated the gathering on the auspicious occasion of 73rd Republic Day.

GOC said that "the national flag is the greatest symbol of our national conscience, as it represents the supreme collective expression of our commitment and loyalty to our motherland."

He congratulated the collective efforts of civil administration, citizens of Shopian and the Security Forces for striving for peace and progress in South Kashmir.
 

