हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Republic Day

Republic Day: Over 27,000 police personnel deployed in Delhi, anti-terror measures intensified

 A total of 27,723 Delhi Police personnel including 71 DCPs, 213 ACPs and 753 inspectors have been deployed in the capital for the Republic Day parade. They are being assisted by 65 companies of CAPFs.

Republic Day: Over 27,000 police personnel deployed in Delhi, anti-terror measures intensified
Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Sunday (January 22) said over 27,000 police personnel have been deployed for Republic Day security duties in the national capital and anti-terror measures intensified.

These personnel include deputy commissioners of police, assistant commissioners of police and inspectors, sub-inspectors. Armed Police Force personnel and commandos, officers and jawans of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) have also been deployed, he said.

Briefing the media about the Republic Day security arrangements, Asthana said a total of 27,723 Delhi Police personnel including 71 DCPs, 213 ACPs and 753 inspectors have been deployed in the capital for the Republic Day parade. They are being assisted by 65 companies of CAPFs.

The police chief said over the last two months, the Delhi Police has intensified anti-terror measures in coordination with other security agencies.

"Since the last two months, we have intensified our anti-terror measures. These measures have been taken on 26 parameters very intensively. It is also because Delhi has always been a target for terrorists or anti-social elements. This year too we have been very much alert," Asthana said.

According to a recent order, operation of sub-conventional aerial platforms, including UAVs, paragliders and hot air balloons, over the national capital has been prohibited in view of the Republic Day celebrations.
The order came into effect on January 20 and would remain in force till February 15.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Republic DayDelhiRepublic Day 2022
Next
Story

UGC NET Answer Key 2021 released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, raise objections till January 24

Must Watch

PT7M36S

Badhir News: CM Yogi launches door-to-door campaign in Ghaziabad