Republic Day Parade: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Tuesday issued an advisory on traffic arrangements and restrictions put in place for the smooth conduct of Republic Day celebrations in the national capital.

According to the advisory, the Republic Day parade will start at 10.30 am from Vijay Chowk and proceed towards the Red Fort.

The parade will pass through Kartavyapath, C-Hexagon, the Subash Chandra Bose roundabout, Tilak Marg and Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg and Red Fort, it said.

No traffic movement will be allowed on Kartvyapath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate from 6 pm on Wednesday till the parade is over, the advisory said.

No cross-traffic on Kartvyapath from 10 pm on Wednesday at Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road till the parade is over, it added.

"C"-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed for traffic from 9.15 am on Thursday till the parade crosses Tilak Marg. From 10.30 am on Thursday, traffic on Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Subhash Marg will not be allowed on both the directions, it said.

Cross-traffic will only be allowed depending on the movement of the parade, the advisory stated.

The traffic advisory suggested alternative routes which motorists can follow.

To go towards Mandir Marg, commuters can take the route from Madarsa, Lodhi Road T-point via Aurobindo Marg, AIIMS Chowk, Ring Road-Dhaula Kaun Vande Matram Marg, Shankar Road, the advisory said.

Flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para motors, hang gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small size-powered aircraft, quadcopters or para jumping from aircraft are prohibited over the jurisdiction of Delhi till February 15, it said.

Commuters going to New Delhi Railway station from south Delhi can go through Dhaula Kuan, Vande Matram Marg, Panchkuian Road, Connaught Place outer circle, Chelmsford Road for Paharganj side or Minto Road and Bhavbhuti Marg for Ajmeri Gate side.

From east Delhi, they can take Boulevard Road via ISBT bridge, Rani Jhansi flyover, Jhandewalan roundabout, D B Gupta Road, Sheela Cinema Road, Paharganj Bridge and reach New Delhi Railway Station, it said.

To travel to Old Delhi Railway Station from south Delhi, people can take Ring Road, Ashram Chowk, Sarai Kale Khan, Rajghat, Chowk Yamuna Bazar, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chhatta Rail and Kauria Bridge, it said.

Invitees and ticket holders are requested to make the maximum use of metro services to reach Kartvyapath. Metro rail service shall remain available for commuters at all metro stations during the Republic Day Parade on Thursday, it said.

However, boarding/de-boarding at the Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan metro stations will only be permitted to invitees/ticket holders from 5 am to 2 pm, the advisory stated.

