topStoriesenglish2566153
NewsIndia
ALIGARH MUSLIM UNIVERITY

Republic Day: Students in NCC Uniforms Chant 'Allah-hu-Akhbar' at AMU; Probe Ordered

The Proctor of Aligarh Muslim University, Wasim Ali, said an order has been issued to investigate the matter.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 10:34 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Republic Day: Students in NCC Uniforms Chant 'Allah-hu-Akhbar' at AMU; Probe Ordered

Aligarh: A video from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) went viral on social media on Republic Day, showing several students purportedly chanting `Allah-hu-Akhbar` (God is great).In the viral video, students, clad in the uniform of the National Cadet Corps (NCC), are purportedly heard chanting the slogan after the hoisting of the Tricolour on campus, outside Strachey Hall.

The Proctor of Aligarh Muslim University, Wasim Ali, said an order has been issued to investigate the matter."Further action will be taken after investigation. The police have also gathered information about the incident," Ali said.

Aligarh SP City Kuldeep Singh Gunawat said the university has been directed to take cognisance of the incident."A video from AMU has gone viral in which students in NCC uniforms are hard chanting a religious slogan. The university has been directed to take cognisance of the matter. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How does Gurmeet Ram Rahim get released on parole again and again?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Tukde Tukde' gang excited over propaganda documentary!
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 24, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: Video analysis of Vagir's 'Swadeshi Shakti'
DNA Video
DNA: Pfizer created 'loot' in the name of Corona vaccine?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of miracle of Bageshwar Baba
DNA Video
DNA: Cautionary analysis on Dual SIM
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's 'Publicity Manager' in India
DNA Video
DNA: When Barack Obama became the President of America in 2009
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 20, 2023