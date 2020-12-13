हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vikas Khanchandani

Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani arrested in alleged TRP manipulation case

The Mumbai Police arrested Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani in connection with the alleged 'fake TRP scam' case.

Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani arrested in alleged TRP manipulation case
Photo courtesy: Twitter

MUMBAI: The Mumbai Police has arrested Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani in the alleged TRP manipulation case, an ANI report said on Sunday (December 13).

Recently, Republic TV Network has alleged that its Assistant Vice President (Distribution) Ghanshyam Singh, who was released on bail by a city court on December 5 in the TRP controversy case, was 'tortured and assaulted' during interrogation by Mumbai police.

An interim application has been filed by Republic Media Network before Bombay High Court stating that Singh was lashed with 'chakki belt' while he was in the custody of Mumbai Police. He was arrested on November 10 in connection with the alleged Television Rating Point (TRP) scam.

The interim application says that police force was saying in Marathi 'inko maaro maro maro'.

It says that Singh was forced to extend his hand before the police officers and he was whipped by a chakki belt three times (twice on the right hand and once on the left hand).

"It is thus clear that the methods of torture were preplanned and put in place even before Mr Singh's questioning commenced, given the room was already laden with the said torture tools. Mr Singh suffered immense pain and cried out loudly because of the force with which the police officer was lashing him but the subordinate police officers following the instruction of the senior police officer kept lashing him," the application says.

Singh had appeared before the Mumbai Police on October 9, October 11, October 20 and October 21 and was arrested by the Mumbai Police on November 10.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Vikas KhanchandaniRepublic tvtrp scamMumbai PoliceMumbairepublic trp scam
Next
Story

COVID-19 alert : Caseload in India reaches 98.57 lakh with 94.93 per cent recovery rate
  • 98,57,029Confirmed
  • 1,43,019Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,12,98,626Confirmed
  • 15,99,608Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M6S

Farmers Protest : After meeting with Rajnath Singh, Farmers opened Chilla border