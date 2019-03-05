हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Human Resource Development Ministry

Reservation roster: Prakash Javadekar assures action within 2 days

Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar assured the teaching aspirants that the Centre was committed to restoring the reservation roster in educational institutes and there was "no need" for any agitation.

Reservation roster: Prakash Javadekar assures action within 2 days

New Delhi: Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar assured the teaching aspirants that the Centre was committed to restoring the reservation roster in educational institutes and there was "no need" for any agitation.

Various students and teachers organisations have been urging the government to bring an ordinance to restore the 200-point roster taking college or university as a unit for reservation in teaching posts. 

"Few groups have decided to agitate. I would like to assure them that they need not agitate, the government will do justice. We will bring the 200-point reservation roster and how we will do it will be clear within two days," Javadekar told reporters.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) had announced last March that an individual department should be considered as the base unit to calculate the number of teaching posts to be reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates, following an order by the Allahabad High Court in April 2017. 

The Supreme Court had last month dismissed a review petition filed the HRD Ministry after its special leave petition against the court order was rejected by the apex court.
HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar had said in the Lok Sabha on February 11 that the government can "bring an ordinance if its review petition filed in the top court is rejected". 

Tags:
Human Resource Development MinistryPrakash JavadekarUGC
Next
Story

Christian Michel moved to high-risk ward after Pulwama attack: Tihar Jail authorities tell court

Must Watch

PT2M1S

J&K: Security forces kill two Hizbul terrorist in Tral encounter, operation ends