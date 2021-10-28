हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Noida

Resident of high-rise Noida society beaten up by security guards

The incident took place in the evening at Amrapali Sapphire apartment in Sector 45, Noida. 

Resident of high-rise Noida society beaten up by security guards

New Delhi: In a shocking incident a resident of Amrapali Sapphire Society in Noida was beaten up by security guards for not having a sticker on the car. The incident took place at a high-rise apartment of sector 45 in Noida. 

The incident occurred when the resident was trying to enter the society with his car, which did not have the sticker on it. Due to which the guard stopped him from entering the premises, leading to a heated argument between the two which later accelerated into a fight. 

A video is doing rounds on Whatsapp, in which the man can be seen sitting in his car near the society’s gate, when the guards pull him out and start beating him up with sticks.

This is not the first time such an incident has been reported from Noida. Earlier in September, a group of security guards at a high-rise apartment of Noida were accused of allegedly assaulting residents, following which FIR was lodged.

The Noida Police on September 8 filed an FIR after it was brought to their notice that some security guards of a housing society allegedly assaulted two residents. The police said strict action will be taken against the guilty. The incident has taken place at Lotus Boulevard Society under Sector 39 police station limits and a video of the episode has surfaced on social media. 

