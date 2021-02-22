Resort owner, parents of newly-wed couple held for flouting COVID-19 guidelines in Mumbai

Mumbai: To check the rising COVID-19 cases, the officials in Maharashtra have been taking strict measures against those flouting COVID-19 guidelines. In view of the surge in coronavirus confirmed cases, a resort owner along with the parents of a newly-wed couple were held for violating COVID-19 safety norms in Palghar.

A team of District Magistrate and superintendent of police (SP) had raided the marriage function going on in a resort and found that they were not following the COVID-19 safety norms. The officials then took the owner of the resort and the fathers of the bride and the bridegroom to the police station.

Earlier, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had also filed a police complaint against a Gymkhana and a Recreation centre for not adhering to COVID-19 guidelines. As per the complaint, a wedding ceremony was held at the recreation centre on Sunday (February 21, 2021) in which around 350 people participated without following social distancing norms.

This is to be noted that the political, religious and social gatherings have been banned in Maharashtra from Monday. A new lockdown has also been imposed in some areas amid a spike in coronavirus confirmed cases.

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that the daily COVID-19 cases in the state had risen to almost 7,000 from about 2,000 in January. He also demanded stricter measures from Monday to contain the spread of the virus in Maharashtra's four districts and added that the new coronavirus-related restrictions could be imposed beyond these districts if needed.

Uddhav Thackeray in a televised address said, "The second wave has been knocking on our door. Whether it has come or not will be confirmed in the next eight to fifteen days."

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 6,971 new COVID-19 confirmed cases, whereas 2,417 people recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours.

According to the state's health minister Rajesh Tope, Maharashtra's COVID-19 count has now surged to 21,00,884, of which, 19,94,947 have recovered and 51,788 have succumbed to the virus. The state still has 52,956 active coronavirus cases.

(With inputs from agencies)