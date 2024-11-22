'Resorts Booked, Helicopters On Standby': From Maharashtra To UP, Parties Vigilant Of MLA Poaching Ahead Of Poll Results

As Maharashtra gears up for the election results, both major alliances in the state are confident that they will form the next government. However, behind closed doors, the focus is not only on who will be the Chief Minister but also on safeguarding the elected legislators. Even before the results are out, political parties are making arrangements to ensure their MLAs stay intact and do not defect to rival groups.

In today's episode of DNA, Zee News explains about resort politics and MLA poaching.

Pre-emptive Measures to Safeguard Legislators

With Maharashtra's election results set to be announced in less than 24 hours, political parties are already strategizing how to prevent any potential defections, using lessons learned from past experiences.

Exit polls indicate a neck-and-neck battle between the two main alliances, with both parties hovering around the crucial 145-seat mark needed for a majority. However, the majority remains uncertain, sparking fears of political maneuvering to break alliances or lure away members.

The Rise of Resort Politics

In Maharashtra, "resort politics" is nothing new. Over the last two years, the state has witnessed the use of luxury resorts to "safeguard" elected representatives. In this high-stakes election, preparations for a repeat of this phenomenon have already been set in motion.

Both the Mahayuti and Mahavikas Aghadi alliances are reportedly making arrangements for their victorious legislators to stay in secure locations to ensure their loyalty and prevent defections.

MVA's Preparations: Resort Politics and Helicopter Moves

Among the most significant preparations is the Mahavikas Aghadi's (MVA) strategy, with key figures like DK Shivkumar being entrusted with the responsibility of keeping the winning MLAs united.

Reports suggest that hotels have already been booked for these legislators, particularly in Bengaluru, and even in Telangana. In addition, there are whispers of helicopter bookings to ensure that MLAs can be quickly moved to safe locations if needed.

Political Leaders Open About Resort Politics

While resort politics might seem like an underhanded tactic, it is widely accepted in Maharashtra's political landscape. Political leaders themselves have openly discussed these measures. This marks a shift from the past, where the mention of such arrangements was more discreet.

As the election results draw near, the political parties are gearing up for another round of 'securing' their MLAs to avoid any last-minute surprises.

Opposition Criticizes the Preparations

The ruling BJP has taken a jibe at these preparations, accusing the opposition of resorting to such tactics to secure their position. During the election campaign, a slogan "Batege to Katenge" (those who separate will be cut off) was used, but now the slogan has morphed into a more cautious "Ek Rahenge to Safe Rahenge" (sticking together is the safest route).

This shift in messaging signals the intense focus on keeping the legislators intact post-election.

Resort Politics in Action

Maharashtra's history is dotted with examples of resort politics, the most famous being in 2022 when the Shiv Sena split. Eknath Shinde’s faction of MLAs was flown to Guwahati and kept in a five-star hotel for several days. Similarly, during the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections in July, political parties once again moved their MLAs into hotels to prevent cross-voting.

Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena faction stayed at the ITC Grand Central Hotel, while the Shinde faction lodged at the Taj Hotel in Bandra. BJP's legislators were housed at the Taj President Hotel in Colaba, all to prevent defections and maintain party unity.

Tighter Control in the Upcoming Election

The stakes are higher this time around, with reports suggesting that parties are making even more stringent arrangements. After the election results are declared, each party will reportedly transport their MLAs using their own party’s helicopters and accommodate them in their own hotels or resorts to keep them away from rival influences.

This preparation is aimed at preventing any potential offers or deals from undermining the party's post-election strategy.

Ensuring Loyalty in High-Stakes Politics

The intense focus on securing legislators reflects the cutthroat nature of Maharashtra's political scene. Parties are determined to avoid any surprises or defections that could derail their chances of forming the government.

Whether through hotels, resorts, or helicopters, the arrangements are all part of a larger effort to prevent external influences from tampering with the political outcomes. In this fiercely competitive environment, ensuring the loyalty of MLAs is paramount, and every possible measure is being taken to safeguard against any last-minute changes in allegiances.