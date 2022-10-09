NewsIndia
INDIA

Responsible nations should call out international terrorism: India on comments by Pak, Germany on J&K

"This continues. Foreign nationals have been victims there as also in other parts of India. The UN Security Council and FATF are still pursuing Pakistan-based terrorists involved in 26/11 attacks," Bagchi said. 

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 05:39 PM IST|Source: IANS

New Delhi: Responding to Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto`s comments on alleged human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir, during a joint press conference with German counterpart Annalena Baerbock, India has said that all "serious and conscientious members of global community have a role and responsibility to call out international terrorism, especially of a cross cultural nature".

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Saturday said in a statement said that Jammu and Kashmir witnesses a similar and sustained terrorist campaign for decades.

"This continues. Foreign nationals have been victims there as also in other parts of India. The UN Security Council and FATF are still pursuing Pakistan-based terrorists involved in 26/11 attacks," Bagchi said in the statement.

He further said that when "states don`t recognise such dangers because of self-interest or indifference, they undermine the cause of peace, not promote it and do grave injustice to victims of terrorism".

Bagchi`s statement came in response to media queries on comments about the Kashmir issue at the recent press conference by the German and Pakistani foreign ministers.

