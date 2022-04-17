New Delhi: Who thought the tasty, juicy and soft kebab that we enjoy so deliciously will one day take a flight to space, we mean almost. Yes, you read it right, a kebab almost made it to space, all thanks to a Turkish restaurant owner.

The flight was scheduled to mark the first anniversary of the 61st anniversary of the first human space flight. However, the flight attempt failed and the poor kebabs could not reach the sky it deserves, but the video is now viral.

Watch!

Adanalı kebapçı helyum balonuyla uzaya kebap yollamaya çalıştı. pic.twitter.com/TpHui4DquR — medyablok (@medyablok) April 12, 2022

How did the kebabs fly?

The restaurant owner in Turkey tied helium balloons on a tray containing the cooked meat Kebab and set it afloat after attaching a GoPro camera to the contraption to record the flight.

However, the Helium balloon exploded and the Kebab started dropping all the way down 40 kilometres to the earth, to land in the Mediterranean sea off the coast of Dortyol city in Turkey.

A video of the entire 'flight to space' his celebration has gone viral on the Internet, despite the attempt failing.

The 'kebab's flight' was attempted on April 12, the International Day of Human Space Flight, to commemorate the day when Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first person to complete one orbit of Earth in the year 1961.

The preparations were to the point, with side dishes of onion and salad accompanying the trendy 'Adana kebab'.

A Turkish flag accompanied the Kebab, which traces its origin to the city in southern Turkey.

The chef says he will continue with efforts to send the dish further up.

(With ANI inputs)

