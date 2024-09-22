'Restore Relations With Pak': Omar Abdullah Slams Amit Shah After He Blames NC-Cong For 'Terrorism' In J&K

J&K Polls: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah lashed out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday over his remarks saying that the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference and the Congress were responsible for terrorism in the Union Territory.

Speaking to reporters in Budgam, he said, "Amit Shah needs to come clean on who is responsible for terrorism in J-K. Because in the rest of the country, when the BJP talks, they blame Pakistan. But, in J&K, they blame NC and Congress."

On the accusations levelled by Shah that 40 thousand people were killed in Jammu and Kashmir because of the NC and the Congress, the former Jammu and Kashmir CM said that if it's true, let the BJP restore relations with Pakistan.

"Amit Shah needs to come clean on who is responsible for terrorism in J-K. Because in the rest of the country, when the BJP talks, they blame Pakistan. But, in J&K, they blame NC and Congress. If they truly believe that we are responsible, then let the BJP hold talks with Pakistan, open our roads with Pakistan, and restore relations with Pakistan because, as per the saffron party, Pakistan is clean and we are responsible for terror."

Omar said let the BJP decide first who is actually responsible for the terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, then we will debate on this," the NC leader said.

While addressing an election rally in the Mendhar border area in the UT's Poonch district on Saturday, Shah said that “terrorism erupted in 1990 and continued till 2014, claiming the lives of 40,000 people."

Referring to the National Conference, Congress, and Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP, the former BJP chief said, "These three families failed to stop terrorism and instead encouraged it. The BJP and Modi put an end to terrorism and replaced the guns and stones in the hands of the youth with laptops.”

Shah launched a sharp attack at the National Conference and claimed that NC vice president Omar Abdullah is frightening people about the revival of terrorism. “I want to tell from here that despite your tutelage, Modi and Shah will not allow them to resonate in these beautiful hills again,” he said.

Earlier, NC president Farooq Abdullah also took a pot shot at the saffron party, saying that the BJP is not strengthening the country; they are just strengthening their chair by deceiving the people and dividing Muslims and Hindus.

Speaking to reporters in Chanpora, Abdullah said, “If the dynasty had looted, then how did the BJP make government with Mufti Sahab and Mehbooba Mufti? When one finger is pointed towards us, three go towards them."

Continuing his attack on the BJP, he said, “These are the biggest looters; they have ruined the country, tried to divide Hindus, Muslims, and Sikhs; they do not want to keep India united; they want to break India."

“They released the Pakistanis who were the enemies of the country; have they forgotten whom they took to Kandahar, Molna Masood, who was caught by our police with great difficulty, who had shot my cousin? They are not strengthening the country; they are strengthening their chair by deceiving the people,” he further stated.

The assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir are taking place for the first time after the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two Union Territories—Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh—in August 2019. The first phase of polling was held on September 18. The second phase will be held on September 25, followed by the third and final phase on October 1. The election results will be declared on October 8.