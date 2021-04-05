हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
bihar board 10th result 2021

Result day for Bihar Board BSEB class 10, 2021 today, check biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboardonline.com

Representational Image

New Delhi: A few minutes are left for the Bihar Board 10th Class Result to come out as the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is going to release the results shortly. The results will be released for the Class 10 examination that was held between February 17 and March 10 where over 16.8 lakh people took the exam.

The result will be released on BSEB's official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Know how to check BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2021:

1. Visit the official websites of Bihar Board - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.inbsebonline.in or biharboardonline.com

2. Go to the result sections on the homepage

3. Click on the Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 link

4. Enter the credentials required to log in

5. Check and download Bihar Board 10th Result 2021

6. Save it for future reference

 

bihar board 10th result 2021Bihar Board Matric Result 2021BSEBbihar board 10th result 2021 declaredBSEB 10th result 2021
