CBSE class 10 board results 2020

Results for CBSE class 10, West Bengal Madhyamik, Maharashtra HSC, Kerala +2 to be declared today

As many as four boards will declare the results to the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations announce on Wednesday (July 15, 2020).

New Delhi: As many as four boards will declare the results to the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations announce on Wednesday (July 15, 2020).

The results of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for the Class 10 Board examinations, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) and West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) Board Madhyamik class 10 is likely to be announced today.

Once the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declares the results for the Class 10 Board examinations students can access their marks on the official website of the board — cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in. As per the Board, the subjects for which exams could not be held, marks will be based on ‘average of best of three subjects’ for which the student has already given the exam. 

While, the results of Maharashtra Board Class 10 and Class 12 will be released on the official websites: mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, mahresult.nic.in. Over 13 lakh students had appeared in HSC Class 12 examinations, which were scheduled between March 7 and April first week. The examinations of some papers were later cancelled due to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent nationwide lockdown 

The results for the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) Board Madhyamik class 10 will be declared on wbbse.org, wbresults.nic.in. The Class 10 exams ended on February 22, 2020 and around 10 lakh students appeared for the exams this year. 

The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) in Kerala will announce the results today. Over 4.42 lakh students have appeared for the DHSE Kerala Plus Two Exam 2020, which took place between March 10 and 19. The pending examination was later conducted by the board from May 27 to 30. 

The results of the exams were postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. 

