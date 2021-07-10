हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

Resurgence of virus in Russia, UK, national lockdown in Bangladesh: Centre cites global examples, warns people against flouting COVID-19 norms

The comments came in view of the viral videos and pictures of tourists thronging hills in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.   

Resurgence of virus in Russia, UK, national lockdown in Bangladesh: Centre cites global examples, warns people against flouting COVID-19 norms
Huge crowd at Sadar Bazar in New Delhi on July 9 (Photo: IANS)

New Delhi: The Centre on Friday (July 9, 2021) cautioned people against lowering their guard in fighting COVID-19 and cited global examples of the resurgence of the virus. During a press briefing on the COVID-19 situation, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said, "The country is still dealing with the second wave and we need to introspect if we can afford the misplaced belief that COVID-19 is over."

He stated that the United Kingdom witnessed an increase in the average daily new cases after Euro 2020 football matches.

Agarwal also said that Bangladesh has seen more new coronavirus cases during the third wave as compared to the second wave, which has also led to the government imposing a national lockdown. The Joint Secretary also presented examples of Russia, South Korea, and Indonesia.

"Are we doing the right things? Is it not an open invitation for the COVID-19 virus to infect us," Agarwal questioned.

Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog said that lowering the guard has resulted in the recent surge on COVID-19 cases. 

"Even though the decline in COVID-19 cases is a positive trend, following COVID Appropriate Behaviour is crucial to stop another wave," Dr Paul stated.

The comments came in view of the viral videos and pictures of tourists thronging hills in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh

India added 43,393 new coronavirus infections between Thursday and Friday morning. The country's total tally of cases has now increased to 3,07,52,950, of which, 4,58,727 are active infections.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusRussiaUKBangladesh
Next
Story

No COVID-19 jabs for Mumbaikars, BMC suspends vaccination drive for two days in a row

Must Watch

PT4M11S

DNA: PM Modi expressed concern over crowded tourist places