Resurgence of virus in Russia, UK, national lockdown in Bangladesh: Centre cites global examples, warns people against flouting COVID-19 norms

New Delhi: The Centre on Friday (July 9, 2021) cautioned people against lowering their guard in fighting COVID-19 and cited global examples of the resurgence of the virus. During a press briefing on the COVID-19 situation, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said, "The country is still dealing with the second wave and we need to introspect if we can afford the misplaced belief that COVID-19 is over."

He stated that the United Kingdom witnessed an increase in the average daily new cases after Euro 2020 football matches.

Agarwal also said that Bangladesh has seen more new coronavirus cases during the third wave as compared to the second wave, which has also led to the government imposing a national lockdown. The Joint Secretary also presented examples of Russia, South Korea, and Indonesia.

"Are we doing the right things? Is it not an open invitation for the COVID-19 virus to infect us," Agarwal questioned.

Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog said that lowering the guard has resulted in the recent surge on COVID-19 cases.

"Even though the decline in COVID-19 cases is a positive trend, following COVID Appropriate Behaviour is crucial to stop another wave," Dr Paul stated.

The comments came in view of the viral videos and pictures of tourists thronging hills in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

India added 43,393 new coronavirus infections between Thursday and Friday morning. The country's total tally of cases has now increased to 3,07,52,950, of which, 4,58,727 are active infections.

