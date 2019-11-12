Retired Army officer, arrested for alleged theft, commits suicide in Tihar Jail

A retired Indian Army officer, arrested in a theft case, has allegedly committed suicide in Delhi's Tihar Jail, according to news agency ANI on Tuesday. A magisterial inquiry is underway.

The Delhi Police on November 2 had arrested 64-yr-old Mukesh Chopra after he was jointly questioned by the Intelligence Bureau, Military Intelligence and Delhi Police`s Special Cell. This was triggered after some objectionable materials, military-related cards, etc., were recovered from his possession.

"It was a case of suicide. All new inmates were called to the jail dispensary for counselling on November 7, which was a routine affair. He went upstairs and jumped from there. Though no one saw the incident, all inmates were together with the jail official and then they realised that one of them was missing. Soon after that, his body was found on the ground. He was immediately rushed to the hospital from where he was referred to Safdarjung hospital. This happened around 10-10.30 am. He was declared dead around 7 pm on the same day. A magisterial inquiry is underway," an official from Tihar jail told ANI.

He was booked under Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), said ANI.