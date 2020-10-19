Revealed: Pakistan Army's new conspiracy to unleash terror in Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistan Army is conspiring to push large groups of terrorists in Kashmir in order to create disturbances, said security agencies, adding that Pakistan's Border Action Team is also active at some of launch pads near Line of Control in order to help the terrorists.

As per intelligence agencies report, a group of 80 terrorists have been spotted at launch pads of Athmuqam, Dudhniyal and Tahandapani areas opposite Karen Sector. The presence of Pak Army SSG shows that they are planning for some BAT action near LoC.

A group of ten terrorists belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba are are currently statione near Neelam Valley and are looking for opportunity to infiltrate inside India.

According to security agencies, around 40 terrorists are camping at Pakistani villages in Sujian area. These terrorists are from Jaish and Al Badr. Around 20 terrorists are currently present opposite Krishna Ghati at Madarpur and Nattar areas, while 35 terrorists are camping opposite Bhimber Gali at Lanjot and are planning to enter India.

Security agencies reported that a group of 25 terrorists are camping at Rajaouri in Dak Khana area, while 35 terrorists are present opposite Naushera at Jhandi. All these terrorists are planning to infiltrate inside India with the help of Pakistan SSG.

Live TV

A senior Army officer said that 250-300 terrorists are desperately waiting at launch pads and looking for opportunities to cross the LoC but India's security grid is so strong that the terrorists will not succeed in their nefarious designs. The Army officer made the statement while talking to media after participating in a mega sports event organised by Army in Sopore. He added that there could be less then 200 terrorists in Kashmir valley now and around 50-60 terrorists are now active in North kashmir and majority of them are foreigners.