Revealed: PM Narendra Modi's special recipe, fitness mantra for staying healthy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday interacted with fitness enthusiasts and influencers from across the country to mark the one-year anniversary of the 'Fit India Movement.' Prominent influencers included nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, cricketer Virat Kohli, and model-actor and runner Milind Soman.

During his interaction with Diwekar, the PM revealed his fitness mantra and mentioned his special recipe thus giving a sneak peek on what he eats to keep himself healthy. PM Modi discussed the Fit India campaign with Diwekar. She said that one can stay fit even after taking the normal food at home, instead of eating from packets, as it contains all the required nutrients. PM Modi lauded her 'eat local, think global' mantra.

PM Modi said, "Fitness is the key to competition." He added that during the coronavirus COVID-19 times fitness has got a new definition and it has become a people`s movement, necessary for every age group. "Fitness ki dose aadha ghanta roz" (A dose of fitness for half an hour daily)", the PM said. He said a family which plays and exercises together has an emotional bonding which has been proved during COVID-19 times.

As the talks were going on regarding the healthy food, the PM said 'I too have a recipe'. He revealed on his take on a healthy diet that includes the drumstick flatbread (moringa paratha). The PM said that he takes the paratha weekly as it has nutritional value.

The PM added that he will give his special recipe to the public. "I too have a recipe..it is drumstick (moringa) paratha...I've heard that it has nutritional value...I make it a point to prepare and have it weekly. I'll give my recipe to the public."

He also said that since the difficult phase of COVID-19, he tries to speak to his mother twice or thrice a week and she asks if PM Modi is taking Haldi (turmeric) as it has beneficial value. "I try to speak to my mother 2-3 times a week and she asks 'do you take Haldi or not'," said the PM.

On her turn, famous nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar urged people to stick to simple food. “We should not lose health, but weight. We should eat home-made food and avoid packaged food. This is the secret to good health,” she said.

A brainchild of PM Modi, the Fit India Dialogue is yet another effort to involve citizens of the country to draw out a plan to make India a fit nation.

Since its launch last year, various events had been organised under the aegis of the Fit India Movement like the Fit India Freedom Run, Plog Run, Cyclothon, Fit India Week, Fit India School Certificate and various other programmes.

These events witnessed the enthusiastic participation of people from all walks of life and from across the country.

In times of COVID-19, fitness has become an even more important aspect of life, and this dialogue will see a timely and fruitful conversation on nutrition, wellness and various other aspects of fitness, an official statement released by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Tuesday said.

The PM also launched the ‘Fit India Age Appropriate Fitness Protocols’ during the online Fit India Dialogue 2020. During the event, the Prime Minister also shared his thoughts on the virtues of a healthy life at the event. The PM also shared a video of his interaction with the noted fitness enthusiasts on his Twitter handle.

The PM also interacted with paralympic javelin gold medallist Devendra Jhajharia and footballer from Jammu and Kashmir Afshan Ashiq were the first ones to speak at the event. Jhajharia stressed on the importance of not giving up in the face of hardships and Ashiq said she ensured her physical fitness by waking up early and working out to become an inspiration for all women of the country.

Milind Soman said walking for hundreds of kilometres was not a difficult task if one had the mental strength to do it. ‘Fitness knows no limit,’ he said.