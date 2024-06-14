Revealed: This Is What Amit Shah Told Tamilisai Soundararajan During Andhra CM Oath Ceremony

New Delhi: BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan cleared the air surrounding a viral conversation between Union Minister Amit Shah and her. Soundararajan said that the home minister asked her ‘to carry out political and constitutional work extensively.’ The two were attending the swearing-in ceremony of TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister on Wednesday, and a video clip from the ceremony surfaced on social media.

In the video clip, Shah can be seen speaking to Soundararajan in an animated manner while gesturing with his finger as he talks.

Her comment is important as it comes amid rumours of a feud within the Tamil Nadu BJP. Many alleged that Shah seems to be scolding her as he is upset, especially since Soundararajan criticised BJP Tamil Nadu leader K Annamalai for the party's poor election results in the state.

Her supposed remarks about ‘criminal elements’ in the BJP and that ‘the party would have won if it had teamed up with the AIADMK’ were among the other triggers that sparked the controversy.

She mentioned that she met Shah for the first time after the Lok Sabha election results were announced, and they were discussing "post-poll follow-up."

In a post on X on Thursday evening, Soundararajan, who is the former Governor of Telangana, wrote, "Yesterday, as I met our Honorable Home Minister Sri Amit Shah ji in AP for the first time after the 2024 Elections, he called me to ask about post-poll follow-up and the challenges faced. As I was eloborating, due to the paucity of time, with utmost concern, he advised me to carry out the political and constituency work intensively, which was reassuring. This is to clarify all unwarranted speculations around.”

Soundararajan ran for the South Chennai Lok Sabha seat but was defeated by DMK's Tamizhachi Thangapandian.

(Based on inputs from PTI)